



Rosewood Stud is an 72-acre ring-fenced estate surrounded by open countryside, yet close to Newmarket with brilliant equestrian facilities.

It is less than a mile from the village of Chippenham in Cambridgeshire. The headquarters of British thoroughbred racing at Newmarket are less than five miles to the south, providing two world famous racecourses, comprehensive veterinary services and the Tattersalls sales complex.

Local shopping and leisure facilities are available in nearby Newmarket, Bury St Edmunds (15 miles) or Cambridge (20 miles). These centres also offer a good selection of private and state-assisted schools.

The A14 (Junction 38) lies approximately four miles to the south offering excellent road access to the east and west, as well as an easy route to London via the M11. Stansted Airport is approximately 40 miles to the south and Heathrow is less than 100 miles away. There are good rail network links between Newmarket, King’s Cross and London Liverpool Street.

There are two racecourses nearby in Newmarket, including the Rowley Mile Course (seven miles) and the July Course (eight miles). For point-to-point fans, Ampton and Horseheath are both around 25 minutes away, while Higham is 15 minutes from the front door. Newmarket is also home to the British Horseracing Museum.

Local equestrian centres include Bardwell Manor (22 miles), The Suffok EC (17 miles) and Barrow Hall Stables (nine miles). A little further afield is Boyton Hall EC (31 miles) and Topthorn Arena (39 miles).

You can go cross-country schooling at Ely Eventing Centre at Little Downham (30 minutes).

Newmarket Equine Hospital is just eight miles away and other veterinary specialists in the area include Rossdales and Minster Equine.

Rosewood Stud is on the market with Savills with a guide price of £4.25m. Let’s take a look around…

The equestrian facilities includes 27 stables, including foaling boxes and an isolation yard. The facilities have been built to a high standard to include an Olympic-sized indoor arena and an outdoor arena.

One American barn is accessed via double sliding doors at both ends, and is insulated so it remains cool in the summer months and provides protection from the chill in the winter. Inside are six boxes, a vet area and a wash bay.

The central stables incorporate five boxes. There is a clock tower on top of the building, creating a focal point for the yard.

The second American barn is of similar construction to the first, with nine boxes, a feed area and space for hay storage.

The indoor arena has an in-built viewing gallery and is fully lit with a Martin Collins Polytrack surface and access doors at either end.

The outdoor arena is floodlit with a tarmac membrane with Robert Brazil Softrack rubber surface.

There is also a five-bay covered Claydon horsewalker, a lunge pen, and a seven-box isolation yard.

The land is post and rail fenced and most of the paddocks have a mains water supply. The sandy soil is classified as Grade 3 and is suitable for all year turn-out and grazing. The property is completely free from any form of public access.

Rosewood Stud House is the main residence and is an imposing family home of almost 6,000 sq. ft. with adjoining staff accommodation. It has three large reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room, five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The driveway to Rosewood Stud House leads past paddocks, through woodland and landscaped gardens to a cobbled sweep around a central bed to the front of the house. The garden includes terraces, lawns, clipped box topiary, flower beds and specimen trees.

In addition, there are a further five dwellings within the estate including the 6,800 sqft manager’s house, the groom’s cottage, the former tack room and a pair of detached bungalows.

In recent years, Rosewood Stud has been managed as a cherished family estate where the occupiers have sought to diversity the property into a livery, wedding venue and holiday lodges. It is understood that not all historic uses obtained the necessary planning consents. Rosewood could continue in its recent use, subject to those consents being granted, or revert to its historic use of breeding throughbreds or sports horses.

