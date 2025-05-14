



Riding in groups isn’t always the joyful camaraderie we want it to be. On the one hand, training alongside others can provide a boost to our enjoyment of the sport as we share the highs and lows of horsey life, compare experiences and tips, and support each other.

Conversely, it can become a hotbed of unhelpful comparisons, a feeling of failure to live up to the group dynamic and a fear of performing in front of our peers. We can worry that our partnership with our horse is not progressing as fast as it should, looking at friends who are flying up the levels. Perhaps you’re panicking that your horse might misbehave, or will be tricky and need extra time at a certain fence.

Nerves come into it, too, hampering our ability to ride as well as we should, diverting our focus into simple fight-or flight rather than being receptive to learning and making progress.

4 tips for making the most of riding in groups

1. Don’t be ashamed to drop down a level

If you’re nervous about riding in a group setting, five-star eventer and BHSI coach Georgie Goss says it’s ok to opt for a lower height or level at a clinic.

“If you’re jumping 80cm at home confidently then when you go to a clinic go for the 70cm lesson, and that way you know it’s well within your capabilities if you’re struggling with nerves,” she says.

“You might finish and think you didn’t progress as much because the fences weren’t as big as you normally jump. However, it’s much better to come away thinking, ‘I’d like to go up a bit next time’ and have a confidence boost, than enter the 80cm, feel out of your depth and so make mistakes, and leave that lesson feeling like you can’t do it.”

2. Tune into your breathing

Whether you’re nervous about a lesson, or a busy warm-up at a show, Changing Minds senior sports psychologist Dr Chris Beaumont says focusing on your breathing can help.

“It’s really normal for people to feel nervous about something, and sometimes just remembering that this is a normal process can help. Breathing exercises and cognitive distraction can help to calm you down, and remind you of the thing you actually need to go and do,” he says.

“The useful thing about breathing is that it’s something that you’re constantly doing, so it’s something simple that you can focus on regardless of the situation.

“Focus on the sensation; what does breathing feel like when you breathe air in through your nose, what happens to your body, how does it feel? Really describe to yourself what the process feels like.

“It will pull you back into the moment, as well as helping you to improve your breathing if this has quickened, at the same time.”

3. Progressive muscle relaxation

Changing Minds consultant clinical psychologist Dr Duncan Law says relaxation is key to performing well in nerve-wracking situations. Progressive relaxation involves tuning into different parts of your body, tensing them and relaxing them one by one.

“By relaxing our muscles, we relax our minds,” says Dr Law. “We become calmer if our muscles are less tense.

“The other thing you’re doing in relaxing your muscles is distracting yourself from some of those unhelpful thoughts like, ‘Am I good enough?’ You’re concentrating on something useful rather than something that isn’t.”

4. Stop comparing yourself

Equestrian mental performance coach Poppy Blandford says even riders at the top level are guilty of comparing themselves, but focusing on yourself allows for progress.

“I work with a number of riders aiming for teams and even at this top level they are eyeing each other up, watching each other’s results and comparing.

“Instead of trying to prove yourself right now, your focus needs to be on improving yourself. In your mind take the next three months and think about what you need to do to improve mentally, physically and technically by 1%,” says Poppy.

“Comparison is really just a distraction, it affects your body and your mind, and you need to be in control of those two things when you’re riding.

“When we notice that we’re distracted by comparison we need to take a moment to relax our body, breathe, and refocus our mind back on the skill and to think about the things you need to do to improve your 1%.”

