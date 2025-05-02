



We all start out our riding ventures in the company of other people and horses. Having the confidence to ride alone isn’t a given. Whether we’re used to the riding school, coaches, or having our parents and siblings around, it can feel like a big deal when you first start riding without the support of other people.

There are also riders who may have spent years never doubting their confidence to ride alone, but perhaps an incident or traumatic event has scuppered their self-belief. And let’s not forget, our horses, being herd animals, have to build their own confidence to go out without other equines alongside.

However, it is very limiting not to be able to ride on our own. We cannot always have a coach barking out instructions and correcting every mistake. There aren’t always people to ride with at a convenient time. Even though it may be fun to go out with others, it opens up many more opportunities and develops skills to have solo riding in your repertoire.

Out hacking, you’ll be helping your horse be more independent, while in the school, you’ll be able to focus single-mindedly on honing your technique. Sometimes, you can learn a lot more working through exercises that a coach has previously set you, because you have the time to practise without pressure. It gives you the chance to try things out without being concerned about “getting it wrong”.

Plus, once you’re all set, there’s sometimes nothing better than enjoying the big outdoors with just you and your horse.

Develop self-coaching

For those who struggle to know what to do in a schooling session without instruction, equestrian mental performance coach Poppy Blandford encourages them to embrace riding alone and to be their own coach.

“You learn so much about yourself and experience when you’re moving through the processes alone,” she says. “Of course working with your coach is extremely helpful, but if you’re having to ride alone then by having a set structure you can still get a lot of feedback that way.

“The big thing is trying to stay process-focused and understanding what you’re doing. I ask riders of all levels, if I was to get on your horse what three things would you tell me? It might be something like, ‘He falls out through his shoulder or he gets too fast on that rein’.

“From there, think about what you would tell me to do about it. Whether that’s get him up in front of my leg, or sit in the saddle and encourage him to work from behind – it’s having a clear understanding of what you’re trying to create.

“When we have clarity in how we’re supposed to do something, it really opens up our potential to coach ourselves.”

Make a plan

Five-star eventer and BHSI coach Georgie Goss says riders should approach each session with a clear idea mapped out.

“Coaches will usually have a lesson plan, and it’s no different from an individual riding point of view,” she says.

“If you know you go into the arena and end up trotting around on one rein and panicking about what could happen, you need to set some plans: ‘I’m going to ride for 30 minutes; I’m going to do 10 minutes of this, 10 minutes of that, 10 minutes of the other’.

“Or plan your exercises. For example ‘I’m going to do a 10m circle in every corner’.

“It’s no different to going to the gym and following a regime so you have a plan of what you’re going to do in that session.”

Get your counting hat on

George also recommends tackling nerves by counting out loud to build up your confidence to ride alone.

“If you find yourself getting nervous then try counting the trot or the canter,” she says. “So in trot you will be thinking, ‘One, two, one, two, one two’ or for the canter, ‘One, two, three, one, two, three’.

“It instantly gives you something else to think about and concentrate on.

“Another example is doing things like riding four strides of collected canter, then four strides of working canter, followed by four strides of medium canter. You become so busy thinking about the ‘doing’, that you won’t be worrying about what might happen.”

Share your location for peace of mind

Mindset coach Debbie Hill of Ahead for Life says sometimes a lack of confidence to ride alone can stem from worrying about nobody being aware if something was to happen to you.

“It’s catastrophising or thinking there will be an outcome by riding alone. To help make you feel more secure in this, it could be sharing your location on your phone with someone who could come and help and telling them what time you will be riding,” she says.

“But sometimes you also need to give yourself a break. So many people think they have to ride alone, but give yourself permission not to if you really don’t want to.

“If you want to ride alone, then risk assess before you do. Maybe it’s wise not to force yourself to do it in the pouring rain and howling wind if you know that’s going to make your horse unsettled.”

Listen to your favourite podcast

Tina Canton, BHSI, UKCC level three coach and Centre 10 advanced coach, says riders can help relax their mind while riding alone by listening to a podcast or audiobook. Obviously, this should only be done while riding at home and not on any public byways where you will need all your hearing instincts.

“When I ride alone I love listening to a podcast or a book,” she says. “I will only use one earpiece, and you also get hats with speakers, because it’s important to still be able to hear around you.

“Listening to something helps a lot with riders who struggle with breathing or relaxation because it takes a little part of the brain away from what you are doing.”

There are some podcasts that actually talk you through a riding session, so it’s a little like having a coach in your ear directing you along the way. They may encouraging you to focus on your position or specific parts of your horse’s performance, so your brain keeps its focus on the things that matter.

