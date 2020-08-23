How much would you pay for this coastal horsey haven with stables, swimming pool and cinema?

Rio Vista is an impressive property in the village of Bishopsteignton in South Devon where the high life can be enjoyed to the max, complete with equestrian facilities.

The elevated position of the modern five-bedroom property boasts enviable views over Bishopsteignton, the Teign Estuary and surrounding countryside, including far-reaching views across to Dartmoor.

Set in grounds of 20 acres, there is a recently built American barn, which is currently home to five horses but has potential to cater for more, plus a tackroom and haystore. There is plenty of space where the great outdoors can be enjoyed with your horses, including private woodland that also features a stream and large pond.

The luxurious family home is approached via a private, electric-gated entrance and a sweeping driveway. There is ample parking including an integral double garage and a detached double garage.

With easy access to the A380 and M5, this property is in a great location for getting to competitions and training, plus with Dartmoor on the doorstep, you will never tire of the brilliant hacking opportunities. Newton Abbot racecourse is a stone’s throw away for any National Hunt enthusiasts who fancy a day at the races.

Rio Vista is on the market with estate agent Cardinal Estates and comes with a price tag of £3.75m.

If you’re after a day away from the horses, there are multiple other leisure options at this stunning property in the form of a gymnasium, a heated swimming pool complete with sauna and bar, plus a cinema room. Outside, there is also a barbecue area and a sunken hot tub.

The property has been finished to a high standard, creating open and light reception areas, with balconies making the most of the stunning views. A grand entrance hall includes a sweeping staircase, while the hallway and kitchen area boast an Italian marble floor. A dual woodburner can be enjoyed from the dining hall and the living room for those cosy nights in, and there is ample space to entertain friends and family. There is a handy utility room, which is an ideal space for kicking off mucky boots after riding or country walks.

Upstairs, the master bedroom is positioned perfectly to enjoy the coastal views, wrapped with a balcony and also has a walk-in dressing room.

