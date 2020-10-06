A beautiful location, stables, farmhouse and outdoor school with the dreamiest views…

A charming character property, 9.5 acres, stables, an arena and the most glorious countryside setting. What more could you want out of your next home?

Rhos Fawr is set within a picturesque rural valley close to the Powys/Shropshire border. The property is located at 700ft above sea level, with surrounding hills of approximately 1,200ft.

You will be just seven minutes away from the local town of Llanfyllin and 25 minutes from both Oswestry and Welshpool. Snowdonia National Park is approximately 15 minutes away by car.

Local equestrian centres within easy reach include: Underhill Riding Stables (53 miles), Bradnant EC (42 miles) and Rhos Farm Equestrian (11 miles).

Oswestry Equestrian Centre is just over half an hour (16 miles) from the front door.

Head out with the Brecon & Talybont Hunt this autumn, or if you like to show sign up to BSPS Wales for a range of showing fixtures.

The experts at Lower House Equine Clinic are just 14 miles away should you need their services.

Bangor-on-Dee Racecourse is also just under an hour away (31 miles).

Offered for sale by Jackson Property, you could make this holding your own for the price of £760,000, which is a real steal.

Take a look around and see for yourself…

Rhos Fawr is set within 9.5 acres of organic pasture. The land is divided into seven paddocks with mains powered electric fencing and mains water troughs throughout.

Hacking from the property offers plenty of hill work for fitness with a network of country lanes and bridleways as well as spectacular views.

There is a 15th Century Grade II listed barn which is currently used as a hay store, feed room and wood store. Opposite the barn is a former granary which has scope for conversion to holiday accommodation.

There are four large stables in total. All are concreted and matted. There is also a large heated tack room and a solarium/grooming box. Outside the solarium is a washdown area and at the bottom of the yard is hardstanding for lorry parking.

Behind the stable block is a 19x35m woodchip turnout pen and at the bottom of the land is a 20x40m outdoor school. There is also a grass gallop on an incline up the full length of the land as well as a horse walker.

The home is a charming four-bed character property with a host of original historical features.

The farmhouse kitchen has been recently refitted and is in two sections but used as one large kitchen. The front kitchen features an oil-fired Rayburn.

