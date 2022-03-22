£1.1m for a four-bedroom village home with paddock, three stables, arena with mirrors and views across open countryside





A four-bedroom country house with equestrian facilities for three horses is on the market for the first time in 25 years.

Reevylands can be found in the centre of the village of Bishop Monkton in Harrogate, North Yorkshire. The village offers a range of amenities including a church, a pub, a village hall and a primary school. The village is also well-placed for local and national motorway connections, including the A61 and the M1.

If you want to hunt head out with the Sinnington Hunt or the York and Ainsty North Hunt.

Showing in the area is with BSPS Area 3A or NPS Area 4.

Local equestrian centres to check out include Field House Equestrian (19 miles), Yorkshire EC (30 miles) and Northallerton EC (25 miles).

If you want to hit the cross-country course you must head over to the Craven Country Ride (34 miles).

The location of the Great Yorkshire Show can be found just over 20 minutes from the front door.

Richmond Equestrian Centre and its offering of facilities and events is 26 miles away.

Local equine vets to consider include Swale Veterinary Surgery (29 miles) and Hambleton Equine Clinic (36 miles).

Offered for sale by the property experts at Knight Frank, Reevylands comes with a price tag of £1.1m.

Reevylands is on the market for the first time in 25 years. It offers a private yet central position within the village of Bishop Monkton.

The land totals 2.78 acres and included in this is 2.5 acres of fenced paddocks with two field shelters.

There are three stables in total situated on a concrete yard. There is also a feed room and a tack room.

Next to the stables is a recently re-surfaced outdoor school with secure fencing and training mirrors.

As you can see, the equestrian facilities are situated close to the house so you can keep an eye on the horses at all times. Plus, there is plenty of parking for a lorry or a trailer. The property also boasts a detached double garage building currently utilised as a gym, garage and studio.

The two-bedroom detached home has accommodation set across two floors.

The property is accessed through an orangery, leading into an entrance hall. To the right of the hallway is a sitting room with log burning stove, period features and bay window overlooking the garden.

The spacious dual aspect master suite has a balcony overlooking the paddocks, dressing room and en suite shower room.

The sizeable gardens and grounds fully surround the property. They are mainly laid to lawn with a patio area perfectly placed to enjoy the sun.

