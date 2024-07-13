



Are these the most realistic model horses you’ve ever seen?

That’s the aim of Tomás Varela, who started crafting handmade woollen and totally posable equine sculptures for fun in 2019.

Lance, a coloured cob commission

A lifelong lover of horses, Tomás moved to the UK from Portugal in 2018 after studying equine science.

A Highland stallion

Tomás has always been arty: “I’ve been drawing since I was a kid,” he tells H&H. “I didn’t learn equine anatomy until I went to university, but when I did my art got better. So I thought, there’s a correlation there.”

Danny Boy – a piece commissioned in memory of a customer’s horse

Tomás crafts his realistic model horses from British wool using a technique called needle felting.

“I make a wire armature and add a core wool for the shape and a top wool for the colour,” he explains.

Molly and Melloch Zena

The wool is shaped and made taut by repeatedly stabbing with a needle until it forms the desired shape.

A British Spotted Pony, made for the breed society’s charity auction

Tomás’ sculptures are so popular that he sells them from his Needle Neddies online shop. In fact, he now makes models full time with a waiting list almost full for 2025.

A one-of-a-kind rainbow Appaloosa unicorn – one of Tomás most fun projects

The models can be small enough to fit in the palm of your hand while others stand up to 30cm at the wither.

Australian commissions Brew and Shelby

The sky’s the limit in terms of Tomás scope to create – all breeds, markings and and colours can be captured in wool.

Poppy – photo and likeness in wool

What’s more, Tomás has even made a video course – do you fancy giving it a go yourself?

A Fjord pony

Tomás has even made a mini version of himself and his favourite horse, Coimbra

Read our full interview with Tomás in Horse & Hound magazine, on sale 11 July 2024.

You may also be interested in…

How rising interest in hobby-horsing could benefit equestrian industry Creative clipper creates amazing gingerbread horse The clipper has trimmed her Welsh section D gelding to link with a special event

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Subscribe today and enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus unlimited website access and digital versions of the magazine dating back to September 2012.</em