Want to run your own horsey holidays? Grab this listed farmhouse with cottages, stabling and 14 acres, set in rolling countryside

With the current situation, staycations are on the rise. If you fancy running your own business but also have enough room for horses — either your own or those belonging to horsey holiday goers — this North Yorkshire-based nest could be the one for you.

Prospect House Farm is a Grade II listed five bedroom farm house complete with four additional converted holiday cottages. Plus, there is planning to convert to two further holiday cottages.

The property stands in the village of Wilton, North Yorkshire. Currently, holiday makers bring their horses to enjoy the experience of riding through Dalby Forest or over the North York Moors.

Equestrian centres close by include: Snainton Riding Centre (8 miles) and Cottage Farm Stables (27 miles).

You will also be just over an hour away from the facilities on offer at Richmond Equestrian Centre (59 miles).

There are cross-country facilities at Red House Estate (35 miles) and if you like to hunt head out with the Derwent Hunt.

If you need a vet make sure to be in touch with the experts at the Rainbow Equine Hospital (10 miles).

Offered for sale by Peter Illingworth, you could make this Northern gem your home for a very reasonable price of £1.25m.

Could you make it your own?

Welcome to Prospect Farm. The property stands on 14 acres of land and enjoys stunning views over the surronding countryside.

There is plenty of yard for the horses, including flat paddocks suitable for turnout, a cross-country course or general schooling space.

At present, there are four converted holiday cottages comprising one two bedroom cottage and the remaining single bedrooms. There is further opportunity to develop with planning permission for a two and a three bedroom holiday cottage in the fold yard that formed part of the original programme for converting the farm buildings into holiday cottages.

The cottages share a garden and have their own communal car standing area.

Your own home is a Grade II listed period five bedroom farmhouse. Many features, such as oak flooring and traditional wooden beams, give the space lots of character.

