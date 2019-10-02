Meet the 9 previous winners of Osberton’s British 7yo Championship — where are they now?

Since its inception in 2010, the British Eventing seven-year-old CCI3*-S (formerly CIC2*) Championship at Osberton International Horse Trials, near Worksop, has, unsurprisingly, thrown up some horses who have gone on to achieve great things in the eventing world.

Ahead of this week’s seven-year-old championship (3-6 October), we take a look back at the nine previous winners, what they went on to do and where they are now…

2010 — Borough Pennyz

This grey mare doesn’t really need any introduction. In 2010, which was a particularly wet year, she was only one of two combinations to finish on her dressage score with rider Vittoria Panizzon. Since then she has amassed 1093 British Eventing (BE) points, finished seventh at Badminton in 2013 and was eighth individually at the 2013 European Championships.

2011 — DHI Zatopek B

DHI Zatopek B, who was ridden by John-Paul Sheffield, didn’t event again in the UK following his win at Osberton. He was sold to the United States and can now be found competing under Hope Walden, who he has jumped clear around advanced and CCI3*-S tracks with.

2012 — Rehy USA

Rehy USA, who was ridden by Tom McEwen, went on to finish second in the under-25 CCI3*-L at Tattersalls in 2014 and was sold to the USA later that year. He is still in the US now, and since his arrival there, has enjoyed success at two-star level with a selection of riders, including Will Coleman and Meghan O’Donoghue.

2013 — Belco HRS

This gelding, by Hold Up Premier, won by over eight penalties when he took this title, which added to his five- and six-year-old titles too. He beat a number of current five-star horses in the process, including Xavier Faer, Quality Purdey and Talent. When Tom gave up eventing, Piggy French took over the ride, winning two open intermediates and the CCI3*-L at Weston Park. Tom’s sister Sophie then campaigned Belco predominantly in open novice classes and this summer he completed some grassroots events with Jonathan Procter.

2014 — Ceylor LAN

Campaigned by Kitty King, Ceylor LAN was another horse to beat some now very established five-star horses in the 2014 championship, including Ballaghmor Class, Ivar Gooden, Cooley SRS, Call Me Maggie May and Charles RR. This came after he had already scooped the five- and six-year-old titles in 2012 and 2013. He then went on to win the CCI4*-L at Tattersalls and finished third in the CCI4*-L at Blenheim in 2015 as an eight-year-old. Consistent results at four-star level meant they were selected to compete at the 2016 Olympic Games, where they finished 30th. Ceylor LAN and Kitty then finished fourth in the five-star at Luhmühlen in 2018. Unfortunately, he had most of 2017 off through injury and was entered for Badminton this year but was withdrawn due to injury and so has had most of the 2019 season off too.

2015 — Caja 20

This chestnut mare went on to win Blenheim’s eight- and nine-year-old CCI4*-S as an eight-year-old. Ridden by Willa Newton, Caja has since finished third in the CCI4*-L at Tattersalls in 2017, which was enough to see them long listed for the European Championships at Strzegom. More recently they jumped double clear in the CCI4*-S at Millstreet in August 2018 and won an open intermediate section at Burnham Market last month.

2016 — Lauries Laudatio 2

Willa Newton won again in 2016, this time on Lauries Laudatio 2, who beat some very smart horses. These included Billy Walk On, who finished second under Pippa Funnell, Vendredi Biats and Kitty King, who were third and Little Fire and William Fox-Pitt. After his win with Willa, Lauries Laudatio 2 was sold to young rider Fab Parkin, and together they have campaigned predominantly at BE100 under-18 level, more recently successfully stepping up to novice level.

2017 — Cola III

Ridden by young rider Bubby Upton, Cola went on to finish second in the young rider CCI3*-L at Houghton in 2018 and consequently represented Great Britain at the Young Rider European Championships in Fontainebleau. This season they won a CCI3*-S section at Belton, finished second in the young rider CCI3*-L at Houghton and then won team gold and individual silver at the Young Rider European Championships in Maarsbergen. Last month Cola stepped up to four-star level, finishing with a clear cross-country round in the eight- and nine-year-old CCI4*-S at Blenheim.

2018 — Corouet

Sarah Bullimore and Corouet, who is out of Lily Corinne, one of Sarah’s five-star horses, via embryo transfer, have finished in the top seven at both of this horse’s advanced starts this season. He has since completed the eight- and nine-year-old CCI4*-S at Blenheim with a clear cross-country.

