Spend the colder months in this cosy house, complete with stables, floodlit arena and heated outdoor pool

Make this historic Grade II listed hall house — with stables, outdoor school and land — your new home.

Popes Hall can be found in the village of Hartlip, Sittingbourne, in the county of Kent.

Hartlip is conveniently located on the edge of the North Downs, with excellent access to the M2, A2 and M20. Rainham railway station is about 2.5 miles away from the property, offering trains to London taking as little as 50 minutes.

Local equestrian centres nearby include: Blue Barn EC (28 miles), Wellgrove Farm Stables (29 miles) and Coldblow Equestrian (7 miles).

Duckhurst Farm (19 miles) hosts regular competitions throughout the season.

Make use of Bonfleur Cross Country Course (16 miles) once the season comes around.

Head out with the Kent and Surrey Bloodhounds or if you like to show sign up to BSPS Area 14 or NPS Area 20 for a range of local fixtures.

The veterinary experts at Milbourn Equine are just under 30 miles from the front door.

You can also enjoy a day out at Charing Racecourse and be at the venue in just over 30 minutes (22 miles), once spectators are allowed back on-course.

Offered for sale by Finn’s, this pretty property is priced at £1.75m, but do you think it’s the one for you?

Let’s take a look around…

Set in six acres, Popes Hall is approached down a driveway with electric entrance gates. The driveway gives a large area of parking and leads to various outbuildings including a detached barn which may be suitable for conversion subject to planning permission. The land includes paddocks and beautifully maintained gardens.

There is a stable block with five boxes and a tack room located around a concrete yard.

There is an outdoor arena with an all-weather surface and a handy outbuilding.

Originally built in the 15th Century, this home is named after Thomas Pope who lived there. The property is Grade II Listed and has been lived in by the current owner for 59 years.

The accommodation is split between two floors and there are five bedrooms in total.

The property has many period features including inglenook fireplaces, exposed timber framing, a dragon beam and elegant panelled doors.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.