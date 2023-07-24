A farmhouse with six stables, arena, paddocks and more in a very accessible location





Want to live in a delightful country home in a super accessible location with stabling for a small team of competition horses? Pingle Closes Farm could be the home for you. The property has a fantastic range of facilities, while being handily situated nearby to some major competition centres in the north of England.

Pingle Closes Farm is located on 351 Hindley Road in the town of Westhoughton in Bolton, Lancashire. Wigan can be found five miles away, while Manchester is just 17 miles away. The property is described as being “semi-rural” with a good range of local facilities and access to major road networks, as well as strong rail links.

Local equestrian centres include Warren Farm Equestrian (31 miles), Kelsall Hill EC (31 miles), North Cheshire Equestrian (18 miles) and Reaseheath EC (40 miles).

Myerscough College, which is 40 minutes away, has fantastic facilities as well as a range of equine courses.

Popular venue Somerford Park Farm offers a cross-country course as well as some incredible arenas, and you can be there in exactly one hour.

The location of Bolesworth Castle is also just over an hour from the front door.

Like to hunt? You could head into Cheshire and head out with the Cheshire Hunt, or move north and meet up with the Pennine.

Local equine vets you can choose from include Gillivervet, Simon Constable Equine Vets, Melling Andrew and Oakhill Equine Vets.

Racing, including the famous Grand National, is held at Aintree Racecourse (25 miles).

Offered for sale by Rural Scene, you can call this house your home for a price of £849,995.

Let’s see if Pingle Closes Farm is the northern gem for you…

The current owners make use of the facilities on offer to run their competition horses. A driveway to the left of the property provides parking for multiple vehicles, including a lorry and a trailer. Off this driveway, you can find gated access to more parking space and the equestrian facilities.

There are four stables which have been recently installed. They are made of wood and they benefit from water, power and lighting. One of the stables is a large corner box suitable for a mare and foal.

Additionally, there are two breeze block stables with an adjoining store, a wash box which has the potential to be made into a solarium and a feed room.

The arena measures 20x40m and it has a sand surface as well as lighting.

The total acreage amounts to 5.5 acres. Included in this is grazing land which surrounds the property and is currently divided into three level paddocks, each with water supply. A footpath runs down the side of the paddocks.

The home is a three or four-bedroom farmhouse with accommodation set across two floors.

The kitchen/breakfast room has been fitted with bespoke units with a modern grey and white finish, granite work-surfaces and feature lighting. There is also an island and underfloor heating in this room.

The fourth bedroom, which could also be used as a study, is situated at ground level, while the other three bedrooms can be found on the first floor.

Outside, you will find gardens as well as a decking area. There is an outhouse which has the potential to become a garden bar, and a block paved seating area. There is a summerhouse which is currently used as a gym.

This hot tub could be available to buy via separate negotiation.

