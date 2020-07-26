Check out this a state-of-the-art equestrian set up with farmhouse, 237 acres, gallops and stables for £5.8m

Pindrup Moor Farm is a stunning eight-bedroom farmhouse in the Gloucestershire village of Coln St. Dennis with extensive equestrian facilities in an enviable location.

Set in 237 acres, the impressive property offers a state-of-the-art commercial equestrian facility with over 30 stables and space for many more within the various separate American barns. There is an office, tackroom, feedroom and an industrial rug wash and drying room.

In addition, the set-up boasts a six-horse walker, a 3½ furlong all-weather gallop, a seven-furlong grass gallop, plus separate three-bedroom and two-bedroom accommodation. Planning permission has been granted to install a 40x20m sand school, a lunge pen, a second horse walker and extension to the hay barn.

Pindrup Moor Farm comes with a price tag of £5.8m and is on the market with estate agent Butler Sherborn. It has a perfect central position on the map, convenient to access training and competitions across the country. Fondly known as the “heart of the Cotswolds”, Cirencester is seven miles away and home to Cirencester Park Polo Club. For racing fans, Cheltenham Racecourse is also a 30-minute drive away.

The farmhouse is constructed of Cotswold stone and has been completed within the lpast 10 years, offering modern family living space in a traditional design. It is set in an elevated position with stunning countryside views.

At the heart of the country house is the large family kitchen, which boasts an Aga and breakfast area. There is a utility room and a boot room, perfect for any muddy riding gear, plus a games room with exposed beams and a bar area.

Upstairs, there is a master suite with a bathroom and split-level dressing room, two guest suites and the further bedrooms.

