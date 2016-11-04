Pig feeds horses and 11 other bits of fantastic horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a different kind of dinner service to an attempt to pinch a ride, it all happened on social media this week.

Tweets of the week





As far as persuasive writing for English at school goes, we think Belinda and Martin Keighley’s son Freddie could be taking over the reins of Thistlecrack in no time at all

Top eventers take on the Cotswold team chase



Barbers Shop gets ready to meet his owner, The Queen, when she visited Newmarket this week



Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s eventer and MFH Alice Dunsdon flying across the country



Hide and seek anyone?



The Australian police force’s campaign against drink driving during the Melbourne Cup

Starting them young



This is one very relaxed horse



Ben Hobday celebrated his Horse & Hound Moment of the Year Award with Mary King, friends and members of the H&H team



Hmmm, now how did you end up there?

And congratulations to this week’s Tweet of the Week winner

Dinner is served!



