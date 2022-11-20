



Set in the High Weald area of outstanding natural beauty in East Sussex, approximately two miles north east of Battle and five miles to the south east of Robertsbridge, Petley Wood Equestrian Centre has excellent transport links, with mainline railway stations available at both Battle and Robertsbridge, and the A21 just a quarter of a mile away.

The centre, which has been established for approximately 20 years, has hosted affiliated and unaffiliated events including showjumping, dressage, arena eventing, combined training, and showing. The facilities have also been hired out to riding clubs, Pony Clubs and the public.

Other local equestrian facilities include Golden Cross (18 miles), Felbridge (37 miles) and Hickstead (40 miles).

If you need a vet get in touch with Manor Equine Vets (nine miles).

Like to hunt? You’ll be able to head out with the East Sussex & Romney Marsh.

Petley Wood Equestrian Centre is on the market with BTF for £2.5m. Let’s take a look around…

The drive leading to the equestrian centre culminates in approximately two acres of hardstanding, providing extensive parking for cars, horseboxes and lorries.

The equestrian facilities include a stable yard with 20 loose boxes, staff rooms, feed rooms and a covered wash down area, all of which are arranged around a central courtyard.

Located to the north west of the main stable yard, there is a further timber-framed stable block with five loose boxes and a wash down area. There are other eight loose boxes within adjacent timber-framed stable blocks, together with a number of mobile field shelters and an L-shaped timber framed mare and foal barn in a paddock to the west.

The indoor arena measures approximately 50x24m with an enclosed judges’ box, seated viewing area, public address system and an overhead irrigation system.

Outside are three areas, two with bespoke Miller Equestrian surfaces, and one of grass. The three interconnected arenas extend in all to approximately 1.42 acres and have a public address system and a judges’ box.

There is also a five-horse horsewalker and a static unit, which has previously been used as a café and has a kitchen with a seating/dining area and a show/events office.

Prior to becoming an equestrian centre, there was a farm shop at this property, and the remains of the building are still in situ at the farm entrance.

The pasture land at Petley Farm (approximately 19 acres) is subdivided into fenced paddocks.

A single block of ancient woodland (approximately 168 acres) is located to the west of the farmhouse and stable yard. It has cleared and signposted rides, two naturally fed ponds, plus a woodland glade used for conducting licensed wedding ceremonies.

The farmhouse has an entrance hall with a cloakroom, plus a sitting room, which is double aspect, with oak flooring and a wood burning stove set into an open fireplace.

There is also a garden room and a dining room.

The kitchen features an inset stone sink, an electric oven and more. There is also a utility room and a boot room.

On the first floor there is a master bedroom with built-in cupboards, plus an en-suite with walk-in shower, corner bath, vanity unit with inset wash basin and a toilet.

There are four further bedrooms on the first floor, plus a family bathroom.

The second floor of the farmhouse provides an open-plan living area in the sixth bedroom with built-in cupboards.

The gardens surrounding the farmhouse are predominantly lawn with concrete/paved seating areas and raised wooden decking.

A double garage is located to the north east of the farmhouse and it has a utility area too.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.