Check out this charming Grade II-listed cottage with 13 acres and stables

If a charming, characterful cottage with space for your horse outside is your idea of a dream home, then look no further than Peathills Farm set in the Derbyshire countryside.

The Grade II listed home offers four bedrooms and boasts 13 acres of land. The property is based in the village of Buxworth in the High Peak of Derbyshire, and enjoys a rural location, just two miles from Whaley Bridge and four miles from Chapel-en-le-Frith and New Mills in either direction.

It is on the market with estate agent Fine & Country and comes with a price tag of £950,000.

Equestrian centre Somerford Park is under an hour’s drive away and offers brilliant facilities. The venue holds affiliated eventing and dressage competitions, plus clinics and camps for keen riders.

The cottage overlooks the equestrian facilities, which include a modest yard with four stables, a tackroom and feedroom, plus a grass exercise arena and plenty of grazing space.

Dating back to 1760, the property has been sympathetically enlarged and renovated, creating a stylish family home while preserving some of the original features.

Perfectly blending the old with the new, the unique farmhouse features a glazed walkway as its centrepiece — giving the traditional home a contemporary feel.

Downstairs, there are three reception areas including a dining room, which flows into the kitchen — an ideal space for entertaining friends and family. There is also a useful utility room, which will come in handy for any muddy riding gear and wellies.

The house is also eco-friendly and has an Air Source heat pump installed, which creates the perfect temperature inside, and double-glazed windows throughout. Upstairs, there are four generous bedrooms and three bathrooms.

