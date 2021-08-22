A brand spanking new Grade II-listed 3-bed barn conversion with outbuildings and scope for grazing





Situated on the Derbyshire/Staffordshire border this Grade II-listed barn conversion is convenient for the market towns of Cheadle (five miles), Uttoxeter (five miles) and Ashbourne (11 miles). The city of Stoke-on-Trent is 14 miles away, and there is outstanding motorway access from this property.

Ingestre Stables (20 miles) and Field House (24 miles). If you are a keen Horse of the Year Show supporter, the NEC at Birmingham is 54 miles away.

Agnew Equine vets (20 minutes) will be on hand for any veterinary needs and if you like your hunting, head out with the the Meynell and South Staffordshire or North Staffordshire.

Park Pale View is on the market with Fine & Country with price tag of £580,000 if you would like a 1.6 acre pony paddock, plus there is scope to add up to five acres of land too. Let’s take a look around…

Finished to a high specification, this barn conversion is available with a pony paddock measuring approximately 1.6 acres.

There is a large entrance hall, cloakroom and an open plan living space providing a living/dining area to the breakfast kitchen and a separate sitting room.

There are three bedrooms on the first floor, including a master bedroom with en-suite and a family bathroom.

There is underfloor heating throughout, a bespoke fully fitted kitchen and bathrooms, exposed original features, helping to make this home ready for you to move straight into.

A gated driveway leads privately to three barn conversions at this set-up, leading into a courtyard with parking area where each property has two identified spaces. There is also additional access to three open fronted barns, which will make an ideal workshop/store/additional space for a large vehicle.

