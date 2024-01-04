



This Regency Grade II-Listed manor was purchased from the National Trust in 2001 and is now awaiting its new owner. Would you like to move into this property, situated just a stone’s throw from a beach?

Parc Behan is on the edge of Veryan village in Cornwall. Other villages and towns nearby include Portloe, which is two miles away, Truro, which is 12 miles away and St Mawes, a harbour village, is just under eight miles away. Cornwall Airport (Newquay) is 21 miles from your front door.

Local equestrian centres include Colraine (16 miles), Tall Trees (20 miles), St Leonards (50 miles), Lower Tokenbury (43 miles) and Chyverton Park Equestrian (16 miles).

Need a vet? The experts at Kenwyn Veterinary Centre, some 12 miles from your door, have got you covered.

This property is on the market with Luxury Property Partners for offers over £3.5m. Let‘s take a look around…

Originally built in the 1800s, this family home is set one mile from two beaches.

Parc Behan has various garden areas, including a copse, walled garden (which is now used as a pool and entertaining area), and a vegetable garden.

The heated pool measures 15x8m, and there is also a pergola, hot tub and multiple seating areas, as well as the south-facing entertaining area with slate tables and a built-in pizza oven. The property has a central courtyard with a variety of garden outbuildings including plant room, workshop, woodshed and stone-built garden shed. The property sits in 12 acres, which includes a nine-acre field.

Inside, the ground floor has a central hallway with a wide return staircase. There are also four large reception rooms, including a dining room, snug/study, games room, and drawing room/lounge.

The kitchen features an AGA and central island, plus there is a utility room, boiler room, and cloakroom with toilet.

Finally, on the ground floor is a games room which has space for a snooker table, a darts board and a seating area around the feature fireplace. There is also a wine cellar with 22 wine bins.

The first floor of the property has four large double bedrooms, two bathrooms (one an en-suite), a separate shower room and also a fifth reception room.

The second floor has four double bedrooms with part vaulted ceilings, built-in wardrobes, and original skylights, as well as two bathrooms.

The property also includes a separate 1,500 sq ft three-bed cottage. It has two bathrooms, an open-plan living area, a large utility room and a private entertaining terrace and access to the pool area.

