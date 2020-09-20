Live in luxury in this six-bedroom country house complete with 12 stables and 20 acres for £1.65m

Oldicote Farm is a six-bedroom country house in Burton-On-Trent, Staffordshire, with excellent equestrian facilities and 20 acres to enjoy.

The substantial property is nestled at the end of a private lane, surrounded by mature landscaped grounds, and is on the market with Fine & Country, with a price tag of £1.65m.

The equestrian facilities include an American-style barn boasting 12 stables, a tack room, an all-weather sand school and grassed paddocks. There is a machinery storage space, ideal for tractors or mowers, and the barn is equipped with power, light, and a water supply.

Accessed via electric gates, there is an extensive forecourt parking area and ample garaging for cars. The gardens include a large terrace to the rear, perfect for entertaining friends and family. There is a detached annexe block, which can be used as office space or as independent accommodation.

Inside, there is a reception hall with a feature staircase, a large formal dining room with dual aspect windows and a spacious lounge. There is also a home gym and further office space.

At the heart of the property is the kitchen and large breakfast/family area, featuring a gas-fired Aga, perfect for warming up after a winter’s morning out with the horses. There is a handy utility room, boot room and toilet — useful for any muddy dogs or wet riding gear.

The large family home is located south of Derby, benefiting from good transport links and the M1 motorway is within easy reach. Surrounded by countryside, there is plenty of hacking to enjoy and, for racing fans, Uttoxeter Racecourse is a stone’s throw away — once the sport welcomes back spectators.

