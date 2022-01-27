New to showing? Here are 6 shows you could aim for during 2022





If you think your horse or pony has potential in the show ring but you have no clue where to start, check out this selection of showing shows which you could either enter, or try and qualify for, during 2022.

STARS championships

Where: Aintree EC, Merseyside

Dates: TBC (usually November)

STARS was established in 2018 as an end of season finale for Riding and Pony Club competitors with the aim of “giving many young and aspiring equestrians something to aim for and the honour of representing the clubs which they ride for.”

Certain clubs across the country affiliate to STARS and if a competitor qualifies for the finals, they get the opportunity to compete at the STARS championships — often known as the amateur competition scene’s Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) — held at Aintree Equestrian Centre.

Why you should contend: the electric atmosphere really is a replica of famous shows such as HOYS. Class winners will get the opportunity to ride under the floodlights of Aintree and win one of the show stopping sashes and prizes on offer.

Find out more: starschampionships.co.uk

SEIB Search For A Star (SFAS) championships

Where: HOYS, NEC/Your Horse Live, Stoneleigh Park

When: October 2022/12 — 14 November 2022

The SEIB SFAF series is a showing championship for home-produced show riders. The championship is responsible for commencing the careers of some of the circuit’s most well-known riders. Several of the finals are held at HOYS in October while others take place in the main ring of Stoneleigh Park at Your Horse Live. There are various qualifiers held throughout the year, and to qualify you must place first or second in your respective class.

Why you should compete: the SFAS series is the ultimate for home producers and their horses and ponies. Plus, there are classes for all types and breeds of show animals, ranging from riding horses to traditional show cob, from working ponies to mountain and moorlands.

Find out more: seib.co.uk

British Show Horse Association (BSHA) Hunter and National championship Show

Where: Arena UK, Lincs

When: TBC (usually September)

Ride amongst the best horse people in the country at the BSHA’s national championships. As well as a host of HOYS qualifiers and open finals, there are several classes and championships for home-produced and amateur show horses, so if you’re new to showing there is plenty for you to have a go at.

Why you should compete: the well-attended amateur and home-produced classes culminate in two separate overall supremes and there is ample opportunity for you to experience evening performances.

Find out more: britishshowhorse.org

Equifest

Where: East of England Showground

When: 18 — 22 August 2022

A five day horse show for everyone with a horse or pony. Equifest is known as the show for everyone, with classes for every age and level of rider. There are sections for young jockeys, working hunters, in-hand exhibits and all types of horse and pony. There are several evening performances, too, so you can ride in the spotlight.

Why you should compete: Equifest is quickly becoming regarded as the ultimate horsey holiday for those who show. As well as the array of classes and championships, there is plenty of evening entertainment and a feel-good, friendly atmosphere which is hard to replicate. Plus, as you don’t need to be a member to compete, the show is super affordable, too.

Find out more: equifest.org.uk

The National Veteran Championships

Where: 30 September — 2 October

When: Arena UK, Lincs

Do you have a golden oldie in your life? Then the Veteran Horse Society’s national championships could be the place for you to show him or her off to the world. With classes for all ages of senior horse or pony there is something for everyone. There are 120 classes (showing, dressage, jumping and fun classes), most of which are open to both members and non-members with no qualification necessary.

Why you should compete: the championships are a constant reminder that age really is just a number. The show is the largest veteran equine event in the UK and is host to the prestigious end of season supreme finals and the much acclaimed Veteran of the Year championship.

Find out more: veteran-horse-society.co.uk

Tattersalls Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) Amateur Ridden Show Series

Where: Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby Meeting, West Sussex

When: 26 June 2022

If you’re an amateur rider with an ex-racehorse, check out the RoR Amateur Ridden Show Series which is open to all amateurs, including those who are employed in racing. Racing injuries and blemishes are ignored in this series.

Why you should compete: Shows aimed specifically at those horses who have retired from the track can be a great way to kick start their careers in a different discipline. The opportunity to ride at Hickstead is also one you can’t miss out on!

