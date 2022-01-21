20 ponies to watch out for during the 2022 show season





Heading out with a novice pony this season? Check out your competition…

Manor Winnie’s Storm

The Connemara stallion bred by Noel Noonan is set to gain some more form as a novice with Amanda Butler. Owned by Amanda and Alison Gladwin, the seven-year-old is a former winner of the Northern breeder’s challenge in-hand championship.

Menedh Spring Storm

Jac Charlesworth is debuting the four-year-old show pony first ridden, by Jackets Shades Of Blue out of Annandale Mischief, during 2022 for owner Carolyn Campbell.

“She won a lot in-hand when shown by my dad as a youngster,” says producer Simon Charlesworth. “Our plans are to bring her out in novice classes slowly as she is still very young.”

Chapelfields Ladies Man

Hollie Crowe will be riding Emma Jayne Didlick’s home-bred novice in intermediate and hack classes during 2022. The pair aim to contest Royal International (RIHS) and Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) qualifiers, hoping to add to the gelding’s in-hand tally which includes wins at Suffolk, Norfolk and Arab breed shows.

Blakehill Matador

The rising four-year-old gelding is owned by Katy Marriott-Payne and will be debuting during 2022. Katy bought him a year ago:

“I am so looking forward to getting him out,” said the leading producer.

Woodroyd Delightful

Becky Godfrey-Faussett’s four-year-old 15hh show hunter pony contender by Rebel Flagmount out of Corchlough Shelly, is to be aimed at novice classes this year. Produced by Elliee Stunt, “Delilah” is ridden by Janey Godfrey-Faussett and was found by Sarah Forde.

“Deliah and Janey are building a great partnership,” says Elliee.

Glencarrig Harmony

The rising four-year-old Connemara mare is owned by Kelsey Walker who bought her directly from her breeder as a foal. Harmony contested one show as a two-year-old where she won her class and stood youngstock champion. As a three-year-old she garnered an impressive CV, totting up nine wins and several championships, including at Aintree in-hand championships.

“She is now with Emma Burrow for breaking and will return home to do some ridden classes,” says Kelsey.

Casterfell Galway Girl

Keeley and Becky Morland’s home-bred Fell pony filly, out of the former breed show supreme Greenholme Buttercup and by Lunesdale Union Jack, will be entering her two-year-old season in-hand. “Nancy” was lightly shown as a yearling, winning on her debut in May and standing second at the Fell pony breed show.

Brynrodyn Danielle

After standing sixth at HOYS in the M&M lead rein final, the seven-year-old Welsh section A mare by Cwmnendy Buster will be hitting the first ridden circuit in 2022 with Victoria Neachell. Owned by Siwan Ward and produced by Jill and Lucy Rushton, “Doris” and Victoria went overall champion on their first outing as an off-the-lead combination.

Lady For Today

Bradley Dogan’s show hunter — known as Patsy at home — is rising five and will be taking Bradley into intermediate ranks.

“We searched long and hard for the perfect horse to take Bradley into these classes,” says Bradley’s mother Victoria Dogan. “Eventually we found Patsy just a few miles from home. She was Bradley’s 18th birthday present. We aim to do novices and a few qualifiers and we’re really looking forward to a full season.”

Donys Stand N Deliver

Producer Kayleigh Evans has been working hard with Bryony Jack’s Welsh section C gelding, who was recently bought from Rebecca France after a successful career in-hand; his highlight was winning the Welsh section C gelding class at the Royal Welsh in 2019.

“He will be aimed at novices this year with the hopes of qualifying for the Picton final as well as contesting some HOYS qualifiers,” says Kayleigh, of the seven-year-old. “To prepare for the season ahead he has spent the winter hacking and jumping which he thoroughly enjoys.”

Glencarrig Dubai

The five-year-old Connemara gelding Glencarrig Dubai by Moyabbey George out of Mountross Colleen will be contesting his first full novice season for his owners the Proud family. After competing at a few small shows last year, he will continue to be expertly produced by Molly Simpson.

Delami Bravado

11-year-old Ollie Aston will be moving into open M&M ranks aboard his seven-year-old Welsh section A who was bought in 2020 after being shown on the flat by Hannah Turnock.

“Ollie has taught him to jump and they had an amazing first season together last year culminating in them winning their junior M&M working hunter pony final at the NPS summer championships, being placed in the top three in all of their classes at the BSPS Heritage championships before going onto become M&M working hunter pony champions at STARS in November,” says Ollie’s mother, Fiona Aston.

Hollywood On Ice

The four-year-old Connemara gelding by Ice & Fire d’Albran out of Sunny Dun was bought from working hunter specialist Vikki Smith by Victoria Oliver for her son, Bobby.

“Bobby has been working hard on “Jerry” and he is looking super smart,” says Victoria. “Bobby is hoping to get him out to contest some novice classes both on the flat and in working hunter ranks. His ultimate goal is to compete in the RIHS and HOYS qualifiers with him in the future.”

Kingstownmoor Blackthorn

Emma Edwards’ Moortown Crusader-sired Dartmoor was bought from his breeder in September for her son Harry Edwards-Brady to ride in open and junior ridden classes.

After being backed by Sophie Curry, Barney will now run alongside Harry’s prolific 122cm show hunter pony Gryngallt Page Too.

“He is very correct with good, quality bone and the presence to match,” says Emma. “When we went to see Barney, Harry held him and he started nuzzling his ear so we had to have him!”

Owen Lad

“Biscuit”, a Connemara gelding and 143cm working hunter pony, contested his first BSPS season in 2021 with Scarlett Williams and qualified for the RIHS on his first attempt, though did not attend the final, and also won the Challenge restricted final at the BSPS summer championships. After jumping clear in every novice class last year, this flying combination will be upping the pace and aiming for some tickets this term.

Pentrefelin Leigh Halfpenny

Rosie Taylor’s eight-year-old Welsh section A has recently been gelded and broken to ride. “He spent last season gaining some education in hand,” says Rosie. “He’s a fabulous, big moving pony, and while at times he has been a challenge, he’s got a loving character and he’s worth every ounce of effort.”

Dorneyrow Bank-Note

The five-year-old Welsh section C gelding is owned by Chloe Rose and will be campaigned as a novice ridden pony during 2022. He was sourced in June 2021 and contended some local shows with success.

“We share the same birthday which is really special,” says Chloe. “I may also try some low level workers with him as I’ve discovered he has a brilliant jump.”

Cilsane Captain

Kate and Nathan Minnet of the Regal Stud will be watching their 13-year-old Welsh section D gelding come out in ridden ranks with Amy Taylor. By Gwenllan Brynmor and out of Cilsane Gwennol, Captain was gelded later in life after a glittering in-hand career at Welsh medal shows.

“After retiring my own cob I took Captain on in August 2021,” says Amy. “We have done a couple of local shows and plenty of training; although he’s 13 he has not done ridden showing, but he’s proving a willing and confident horse with a lot to give.”

Greenholme Mayfly

The four-year-old Fell pony out of Cringlemire Lilly by Greenholme Diego was bought as a three-year-old by Emily Unsworth. “Flossie” is in the process of being backed and will be aimed at novice classes.

“I hope to do the Picton qualifiers to give her some valuable ring experience,” says Emily.

Lowmill Alexus

The Hermits Golden Inca daughter is rising six and was broken by Emma Burrow before her owner Lucy Templeton commenced her ridden career. Her in-hand tally includes placings at the Great Yorkshire and the supreme championship at Cumberland county as a five-year-old.

“She’s very low mileage and has only done three ridden shows; we’ve taken it slowly as she’s very special,” says Lucy, who bought her as a four-month-old foal from Kirkby Stephen auction mart. “We’ll aim for some county shows as well as the Coloured Horse and Pony (CHAPS) championships.”

You may also be interested to read…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.