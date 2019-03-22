Moments to make you shed happy tears and 9 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some great Cheltenham moments to some mega hedge-hopping, it all happened on social media this week.

Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Equestrian social media posts of the week





How good does 2014 Grand National winner Pineau De Re look?

Itchy scratchy

This rings a little true…!

Sharethrough (Mobile)

https://www.instagram.com/p/BtV9oT1njbl/

Surprise!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BvMMSmlosml/

Eventing in Britain in March

While one event in Dorset was abandoned, Harry Meade re-routed to the Beaufort team chase, and it looks pretty fun!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BvHhgQbB3Ux/

Are you alright there, Carl?

https://www.instagram.com/p/BvKXfeEBzbs/

Moments like these

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bu_k9wwB6Yl/

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

Andrew Gemmell, the blind owner of Paisley Park listens to commentary as his horse wins the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival

And what a team they are

If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?

Tweet of the week competition

The winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition can also be found by searching Twitter for #HHTweetOfTheWeek. The winner will receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with their initials.