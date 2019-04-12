Take a sneaky peek at the first pictures from this year’s Mitsubishi Motors Cup cross-country course

In a little under three weeks, the 2019 Mitsubishi Motors Cup will take place in the stunning grounds of Badminton House (30 April—1 May). Here, some of the country’s best eventing grassroots competitors will fight it out for the BE90 and BE100 championship titles, and the first pictures of what horses and riders can expect to find when they go cross-country have been released.

Now in its 10th year, the Mitsubishi Motors Cup cross-country course will be designed by James Willis. The CrossCountry App has published the full course photos, which show the fences clearly in the early stages of their development.

Let’s take a look around some of the fences…

BE90

Fence 7ABC — Shogun Sport Hollow

Fence 9 — ASX Ditch

Fence 10 — Worcester Avenue Hedge

Fence 11AB — Spillers Skinnies

Fence 16AB — World Horse Welfare Hedges

Fence 17ABC — Wadworth At The Lake

Fence 20ABC — Danco Corners

BE100

Fence 22 — James’s Book

Don’t miss our full Badminton five-star cross-country preview, in which world champion Ros Canter reviews every fence, in 25 April issue of Horse & Hound magazine.