Meet the former tent pegging pony who is now winning supreme sashes in the show ring





Former tent pegging pony Taiforgan Cracker Jack has further cemented the Welsh cob’s reputation as one of the most versatile native breeds as he booked a first Royal International (RIHS) place before standing supreme of show at Ayr County (13 May).

Taiforgan Cracker Jack, who is by Geler Ryan, won the Welsh section C and D qualifier, the M&M championship and the overall supreme of show title with his owner Sarah Burkhill at the helm.

Sarah, who works for Barclays, bought the now seven-year-old gelding from Lloyd Wood and Kathryn Stock during lockdown as a project. Jack was lightly but successfully shown in-hand as a youngster, before he was sold and competed in the ancient cavalry sport of tent pegging.

The objective of tent pegging is for the rider to pierce, pick up and carry a target with a lance or a sword.

“He was a complete blank canvas when I got him, and was yet to be shown under-saddle, but he’d done some tent pegging a few years ago,” confirmed Sarah, who now home-produces Jack.

Sarah says that the experience has made Jack quite sensitive to sudden movements.

“He’s shy in himself but thrives in an atmosphere while in the show ring,” she said. “He’s super kind and always tries his hardest; it’s like he’s been here before. He always gives me 110% when it’s needed most.”

Prior to her acquisition of Jack, Sarah had hung up her riding boots due to a lack of confidence.

“I’d sold my 15hh show hunter pony and during the pandemic it was proving impossible to find another horse who was right for me,” she explained. “I saw a video of Jack trotting down the long side of producer David Bennett’s arena and I just knew I had to have him. When he came off the lorry we knew he was going to be the perfect pony to get my confidence back, and he’s just exceeded all expectations in the ring.”

