1 child shows us how it’s done and 15 other brilliant bits of horsey social media this week

Gemma Redrup
Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some great festive scenes to some unstoppable children, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

What a pair of little stars

Meet this hunting mule

Snazzy

Some serious baking skills here

View this post on Instagram

The final thing I’m proud of this year is my creativity… Biscuits have been, and still are, my hobby. They are my switch off from teaching (my mindfulness activity I suppose!) and my favourite biscuits have been those this year which I haven’t had to do for a particular reason other than because I wanted do! I have taken inspiration from many different things, my surroundings, lifestyle or season and created something completely unique. These biscuits are often the ones I can’t bring myself to eat (they’ve taken hours to decorate) and these are the ones I love to show off! When my sister asked me to do that weeks @horseandhound I thought I would give it a go! Little did I realise that it was a complicated front cover 🤣 But I loved doing it! The horse heads were another highlight, I chose them because they all gave me different challenges; one with a lot of mane, one with a bridle and one with a rosette! I loved doing them and was so pleased with the outcomes! They often say the only limit is your imagination, and in this context that is most definitely true! #5thingsimproudof #womeninbiz #smallbusiness #smallbusinessuk #womeninbusiness #creativity #ruralbusiness #smallbusinessowner #horseandhound #creativity #imagination #horses #decoration #magazine #publishing #thequeen #rurallife #ridinglife #sidesaddle

A post shared by Camilla Richards (@camillas_kitchen) on

Richard Johnson and family out en masse on Christmas Eve

Some of Paul Nicholls’ National Hunt legends enjoying their time on the hunting field

This would be ideal some days

Ros Canter showing us all how to cross the country

This horse catcher is 75-years-old — fair play!

This little donkey is now broken in thanks to Holly Woodhead’s test pilot dog

What a lovely welcome home for Scott Brash’s star mare

Whoopsie!

View this post on Instagram

Uh oh @colin_tizzard 😂🏆

A post shared by ITV Racing (@itvracing) on

Meanwhile this racegoer looks to have sneaky drinking sussed…

View this post on Instagram

A solid effort at @cheltenhamraces today 😂👏

A post shared by ITV Racing (@itvracing) on

Say cheese!

Birds’ eye view

What Boxing Day is all about

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

Hold onto your hats — AP McCoy’s daughter looks to be a chip off the old block

