A 5-bedroom home with paddocks, stables, yoga studio and cottage





A stunning contemporary home in gorgeous Gloucestershire countryside is on the market, but would you be willing to pay £5.6m to call it yours?

Martlett House is set on the edge of the popular village of Evenlode in the renowned Evenlode Vale. Evenlode is about 3 miles south of Moreton in Marsh and 3.5 miles to the north of Stow-on-the-Wold. Oxford, Cheltenham, Cirencester and Stratford upon Avon are within 25 miles.

Communication links are good with a regular main line rail service running from Kingham to Oxford and London Paddington.

Enjoy racing at Cheltenham (20 miles) or Polo at Kirtlington (23 miles) and Cirencester Park (24 miles).

Local equestrian centres include: Prestige Equestrian (33 miles), CCR Equestrian (35 miles) and Barton End Equestrian (35 miles).

Head out with the Cotswold Hunt once the season comes around.

Sign up to NPS Area 12 or BSPS Area 9B for a range of local fixtures in your area.

Moores Farm Competition Centre is 30 miles from the front door, yet Deer Park Cross Country course is just a 30 minute drive away.

Offered for sale by Strutt & Parker, this beautiful yet practical home is in an enviable location, and the price tag reflects this.

Come for a look around…

Martlett House stands in just over 6.5 acres of mature landscaped gardens, grounds and paddocks.

The house is approached from the village lane over a long tree-lined drive which leads to the property.

The drive divides to an area of parking in front of the house and also to the extensive range of outbuildings with further additional parking.

The outbuildings include a double car port with enclosed garage to the side with one-bedroom flat above. Beyond this is an L-shaped stable block with four stables, mess room, tractor store and yoga studio/home office.

The main house is a Cotswold home with five bedrooms. It is surrounded by gardens, which are predominantly lawned with compartments interspersed with paved paths and stonewalling with stocked borders and mature shrubs.

The kitchen/breakfast room boasts a vaulted ceiling, an extensive range of floor and wall mounted kitchen units, a central island, a walk-in larder and two pairs of French doors leading outside. Beyond the kitchen is a cloakroom, the back door and a utility room. This area of the property has under floor heating.

To the south east of the house is the outdoor swimming pool with air source heat pump for heating and a pool lodge.

The is also a two-bedroom cottage which can be found to the south of the house. Rooms include a sitting room, a kitchen/breakfast room, a shower room and two bedrooms.

