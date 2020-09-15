Could you call this eight-bedroom nest — complete with eight stables, ponds and tennis court — your home?

The perfect country home does not exist. Wrong. Marelands Farm in West Sussex, is a magnificent Grade II Listed, eight-bedroom former farmhouse with beautiful gardens and equestrian facilities, set in just under four acres.

The property is located just outside the hamlet of Copsale. The market town of Horsham is just under four miles away while Southwater village is just over three miles away.

Equestrian centres in the area include: Sussex EC (8 miles), Lavant House Stables (30 miles) and Arundel Riding Centre (21.5 miles).

If you want to cross-country school, you can enjoy the facilities just 15 minutes away at Homelands Equestrian (7 miles).

Head out with the Crawley and Horsham or the Southdown and Eridge if hunting is your thing and if you like to show, sign up to BSPS Area 14.

The equine vets at Sussex Equine Hospital (8 miles) are on hand should you need them

Watch some racing when crowds are allowed back through the gates at Fontwell Park (22 miles) or enjoy polo at Cowdray Polo (23 miles).

Offered for sale by Strutt & Parker, you will need a shade under £2m to pay for this place — £1.9m to be exact, in order to make this your home.

Approached via a long private driveway, Marelands Farm is set in beautiful grounds of just under four acres. The gardens feature mature trees, a summer house and a tennis court.

There is a large timber framed stable block with eight stables and a tack room, plus a sand school and tarmac courtyard with plenty of space for parking.

The main home is a former farmhouse with parts dating back to the 16th Century with later additions. There are several period features including leaded windows, exposed timbers and stone and feature fireplaces.

Could you imagine sitting down for Sunday lunch in this spectacular formal dining room?

The kitchen/breakfast room features bespoke wooden units, granite worktops and an Aga. There is also access to a separate walk-in larder.

Outside, there is also a paved terrace overlooking the largest of three ponds.

