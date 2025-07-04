



Manor Farmhouse is a Queen Anne property with a coachhouse, equestrian facilities and 8.7 acres of land.

This property is in the village of Lubenham, which is on the western edge of the market town of Market Harborough, in Leicestershire.

Lubenham has a well-regarded primary school, a village hall and a pub. For more extensive amenities, Market Harborough, which is a mile-and-a half away, has a mix of independent shops, cafés, restaurants, supermarkets and a theatre.

There are direct rail services from Market Harborough to London St Pancras in under an hour and easy access to the A14, M1 and M6, with Leicester, Northampton and Birmingham within comfortable reach.

Local equestrian centres include Onley Grounds (22 miles), Weston Lawns (23 miles), Vale View Equestrian (32 miles) and Newbold Verdon (22 miles). Arena UK is just over an hour away via lorry.

If you like hunt head out with the Quorn or Fernie.

If showing is your sport sign up to BSPS Area 4B.

Barrowcliffe Cross Country (20 miles) and Field Farm Cross Country (32 miles) are both great options if you are looking to change up your training this summer.

Marketed by Strutt & Parker, this property has a guide price of £2.25m. Let’s take a look around…

To the east of the coach house is a yard with a range of brick-built outbuildings, which includes four stables, a double carport and three storerooms. There is a separate double garage opposite the front of the house.

There is an outdoor arena and seven paddocks, six with field shelters and a water supply.

To the rear of the house, next to the conservatory, is terrace. Beyond is the more formal part of the garden that consists of a central lawned area with an area of mature trees and shrubs. To the south of this is a walled off pool and pool house.

Manor Farmhouse is a Grade II-listed three-storey home with a large two-storey coach house attached. The house originates from circa 1700 and blends period charm with modern family living. Original features include sash windows, open fireplaces, exposed beams, window seats and high ceilings.

The front door opens into a hall with the stairs ahead. Beneath the stairs a door leads down to a vaulted cellar.

The drawing room has a fireplace with a log burner. There are in-built bookcases with cupboards under to either side and large sash windows with window seats and working shutters.

Across the hall is a panelled dining room, with a working fireplace and, again, window seats and sash windows with working shutters.

The kitchen has a quarry tiled floor, a series of farmhouse-style units and a gas-fired AGA with companion unit. Across the hall from the kitchen is a pantry and a large conservatory leading to the garden.

On the first floor, the principal bedroom has large sash windows with window seats and built-in cupboards. It connects through to the coach house where there is a large bathroom with a roll top bath and separate shower, plus an office.

Bedroom two mirrors the principal bedroom with sash windows and window seats. There are a further two bedrooms on this floor, plus a family bathroom and separate shower room. On the second floor, there are two further bedrooms.

Immediately to the north of the house, and conjoined, is the coach house which dates from 1800. On the ground floor there is a garage and tool room. This connects through to the original coaching entrance and archway. Beyond, a door connects through to a storeroom with stairs leading up to a large storeroom on the first floor. In addition, and immediately adjacent the house, is a tack room and storeroom.

