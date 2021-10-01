Make a nest out of this five-bedroom country home complete with paddock, brick-built stables, tack room and lots of potential





Live out your days at this country home in Cheshire complete with equestrian facilities, a handy location, scope for conversion and more.

The Manor Farm can be found in Tytherington in Macclesfield. While set close to towns — including Macclesfield (2.5 miles), Wilmslow (7 miles) and Prestbury (1.5 miles) — the property is surrounded by countryside which provides rural hacking and walking opportunities.

The local road network is well developed for national travel – Macclesfield and Wilmslow have direct trains to London, and Manchester Airport is a short drive away.

Local equestrian centres within easy reach include: Kelsall Hill EC (27 miles), North Cheshire EC (19 miles) and Bold Heath EC (33 miles).

If you want to hunt head out with the Cheshire Forest.

Your local showing society will be BSPS Area 2A.

In need of a vet? Don’t hesitate to get in touch with Wright & Morten Vets (one mile) or Nantwich Equine Vets (33 miles).

Cross-country facilities are on offer at Somerford Park Farm (12.5 miles) or Smallwood Livery Centre (13 miles).

Enjoy racing at Chester Racecourse (46 miles).

Offered for sale by Jackson Stops, the guide price on this home is £1.6m.

The Manor Farm occupies an elevated position. There is ample parking and turning space for a horsebox. The paddock is suitable for grazing and is mainly bounded by mature specimen trees, which provide a good degree of privacy, with a redundant netted tennis court lying within the paddock, close to the coach house.

The coach house is attached to the rear of the property, housing garaging and four former stables/tack room, which are currently used as log stores and kenneling. A first floor store room is accessed by ladders over part of the garaging.

The owner is in the process of applying for planning permission to convert both the coach house and former shippon into two residential dwellings. The tennis court also looks to be an ideal place to build an outdoor school…

The family house has accommodation laid out over two floors, with a wealth of period features such as ceiling roses, coving, deep skirting boards, exposed beams, high ceilings, wooden flooring and open fireplaces. A pretty lawn sits to the front of the house.

The kitchen has a breakfast bar and is open plan to the dining/family room. The kitchen boasts granite work surfaces and a two oven AGA.

There are five bedrooms in total, two of which have en-suite facilities. The master bedroom has built-in oak wardrobes and a modern en-suite bathroom with separate shower.

