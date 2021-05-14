Can Frankie Dettori add another Group One success to his tally?





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Tomorrow (Saturday 15 May), we will be treated to more Group One Flat racing action when the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes gets underway at Newbury racecourse. Here’s the full list of runners and riders who will be lining up in the second of the 2021 British Champions Series races over one mile to help you select your Lockinge Stakes bets. Who is your pick to win?

Pick your Lockinge Stakes bets

Horse: Palace Pier | Jockey: Frankie Dettori | Place bet: 8/13

Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Verdict: A worthy short priced favourite after after a comprehensive eight length win in the Bet365 Mile Gr2 at Sandown three weeks ago

Lope Y Fernandez | Jockey: Ryan Moore | Place bet: 11/2

Aiden O’Brien

Verdict: Contested a listed event over a mile at Leopardstown where he travelled smoothly and won comfortably by over five lengths.

My Oberon |Jockey: Tom Marquand| Place bet: 15/2

William Haggas

Verdict: Highly rated from the in-form William Haggas yard. He was an easy winner of the Group Three Earl of Sefton Stakes over 1m1f at Newmarket last month.

Top Rank | Jockey: P J McDonald | Place bet: 8/1

James Tate

Verdict: A progressive sort and last won a Listed race at Doncaster in March.

Safe Voyage | Jockey: Jason Hart | Place bet: 14/1

John Quinn

Verdict: Won two Group Twos in August and September last year. Not seen since he finished last of 14 runners in the Breeders’ Cup Mile in November.

Century Dream | Jockey: James Doyle | Place bet: 16/1

Simon & Ed Crisford

Verdict: Has a couple of Group Two victories to his name, but has struggled to find form at the top level.

Lady Bowthorpe | Jockey: Oisin Murphy | Place bet: 18/1

William Jarvis

Verdict: The only mare in the field, she faces a tough task against the males.

Lord Glitters | Jockey: Daniel Tudhope | Place bet: 25/1

David O’Meara

Verdict: Has just returned from a successful stint in Dubai where he was successful in the Group One Jebel Hatta over 1m1f.

Lord Campari | Jockey: Adrea Atzeni | Place bet: 40/1

Roger Varian

Verdict: Has won over course and distance, but at a class much lower than this.

Pogo | Jockey: Kieran Shoemark | Place bet: 40/1

Charles Hills

Verdict: A Listed winner at Leicester last month, but this is a much tougher test.

Happy Power | Jockey: Silvestre DeSousa | Place bet: 50/1

Andrew Balding

Verdict: Effective over 7f last season, but didn’t get home over a mile on his reappearance last month.

Bless Him | Jockey: Jamie Spencer | Place bet: 66/1

David Simcock

Verdict: Beaten into second by Palace Pier in a Group Two last month and this will be a big ask.