Can Frankie Dettori add another Group One success to his tally?

Tomorrow (Saturday 15 May), we will be treated to more Group One Flat racing action when the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes gets underway at Newbury racecourse. Here’s the full list of runners and riders who will be lining up in the second of the 2021 British Champions Series races over one mile to help you select your Lockinge Stakes bets. Who is your pick to win?
Pick your Lockinge Stakes bets
Horse: Palace Pier | Jockey: Frankie Dettori | Place bet: 8/13
Trainer: John & Thady Gosden
Verdict: A worthy short priced favourite after after a comprehensive eight length win in the Bet365 Mile Gr2 at Sandown three weeks ago
Lope Y Fernandez | Jockey: Ryan Moore | Place bet: 11/2
Aiden O’Brien
Verdict: Contested a listed event over a mile at Leopardstown where he travelled smoothly and won comfortably by over five lengths.
My Oberon |Jockey: Tom Marquand| Place bet: 15/2
William Haggas
Verdict: Highly rated from the in-form William Haggas yard. He was an easy winner of the Group Three Earl of Sefton Stakes over 1m1f at Newmarket last month.
Top Rank | Jockey: P J McDonald | Place bet: 8/1
James Tate
Verdict: A progressive sort and last won a Listed race at Doncaster in March.
Safe Voyage | Jockey: Jason Hart | Place bet: 14/1
John Quinn
Verdict: Won two Group Twos in August and September last year. Not seen since he finished last of 14 runners in the Breeders’ Cup Mile in November.
Century Dream | Jockey: James Doyle | Place bet: 16/1
Simon & Ed Crisford
Verdict: Has a couple of Group Two victories to his name, but has struggled to find form at the top level.
Lady Bowthorpe | Jockey: Oisin Murphy | Place bet: 18/1
William Jarvis
Verdict: The only mare in the field, she faces a tough task against the males.
Lord Glitters | Jockey: Daniel Tudhope | Place bet: 25/1
David O’Meara
Verdict: Has just returned from a successful stint in Dubai where he was successful in the Group One Jebel Hatta over 1m1f.
Lord Campari | Jockey: Adrea Atzeni | Place bet: 40/1
Roger Varian
Verdict: Has won over course and distance, but at a class much lower than this.
Pogo | Jockey: Kieran Shoemark | Place bet: 40/1
Charles Hills
Verdict: A Listed winner at Leicester last month, but this is a much tougher test.
Happy Power | Jockey: Silvestre DeSousa | Place bet: 50/1
Andrew Balding
Verdict: Effective over 7f last season, but didn’t get home over a mile on his reappearance last month.
Bless Him | Jockey: Jamie Spencer | Place bet: 66/1
David Simcock
Verdict: Beaten into second by Palace Pier in a Group Two last month and this will be a big ask.
How can I watch the Lockinge Stakes?
ITV Racing will be showing the Lockinge Stakes live on the main ITV channel when the race gets underway at 3.35pm.
What is the prize money for winning?
The winner of the 2021 Lockinge Stakes will take home £198,485.
Recent Lockinge Stakes winners
2016: Belardo, ridden by Adrena Atzeni, trained by Roger Varian and owned by Godolphin
2017: Ribchester, ridden by William Buick trained by Richard Fahey and owned by Godolphin
2018: Rhododendron, ridden by Ryan Moore, trained by Aidan O’Brien and owned by Magnier/Tabor/Smith
2019: Mustashry, ridden by Jim Crowley, trained by Michael Stoute and owned by Hamdan Al Maktoum
2020: No race due to Covid
