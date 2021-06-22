Live the Scottish dream at this multi-million pound country house with floodlit arena, stabling and just under 50 acres of parkland





Could you set up camp at this extravagant manor house, complete with lots of land and equestrian facilities? We think we know the answer…

Faldonside House can be found just over three miles from the small town of Melrose in Roxburghshire in the Scottish Borders. Situated between the River Tweed and Eildon Hills, it offers historical architecture, shopping, schooling and sporting facilities, and is surrounded by countryside. Melrose is also just 36 miles from Edinburgh.

Equestrian centres to check out include: The Scottish National EC (miles), Swanston Farm (35 miles) or Kailzie EC (19 miles).

If you want to cross-country school, head over to Hendersyde Park (18 miles).

Like to show? Sign up to BSPS or NPS Scotland for a range of local showing shows in your area.

The premier competition venue Ian Stark Equestrian Centre is just 15 minutes (7 miles) from the front door.

If you want to enjoy a spot of racing this summer head down to Kelso Racecourse (17 miles).

Ensure you have an equine vet on hand by contacting the experts at Cheviot Vets (19 miles) or Galedin Vets (18 miles).

The Border Union Show also takes place just 17 miles away.

This Georgian country manor is priced at £3m, and you will need to contact the property wizards at Knight Frank should you wish to arrange a viewing.

Prepare to be amazed…

Faldonside House is set in just under 50 acres of land and the parkland extends to 44 acres. It includes riverbank and trout fishing on the Tweed. The park boasts trees, golf greens and beautifully maintained turf, paddocks — with all-weather walkways — and post-and-rail fencing.

Complimenting the stabling and paddocks is the new floodlit all-weather arena with rubber and sand surface and post-and-rail fencing.

The opportunities to explore the area — on both horse back or foot — are plentiful.

As well as two additional flats — one with three bedrooms and another with one — there is also a tennis court, walled garden, kitchen garden, workshop and storage area, “tarzan” play area, tree house, rock garden, and summerhouse.

The main home is a 10-bedroom manor house with five bathrooms and accommodation set across three floors. The original part began as a three-bay villa with a column port dating from around 1800. It was enlarged in the late 19th century when wings were added and the front of the house was refaced in matching stone.

A full refurbishment has been undertaken over the last three years. This included new fitted bathrooms with under-floor heating, an interior design redecoration, a repair/replacement of external woodwork, an update of the lighting systems and the addition of insulation to the house.

One of the focal rooms is the home cinema with its octagonal shape, double height ceiling and six sets of French windows leading onto the terrace.

