Make a winter nest out of this cosy five-bedroom home with three stables, outbuildings and 19 acres of grazing





A detached house with five-bedrooms and numerous outbuildings, including stables for three horses, has come on the market.

Little Woodbine Farm can be found on Firgrove Road on the fringes of the village of Cross-in-Hand, Heathfield, East Sussex.

Nearby are the villages of Five Ashes, with its local pub and church, and Mayfield with its general store, butchers and selection of independent shops. Other nearby places of interest include Heathfield (2 miles), Uckfield (6.3 miles) and The Royal Spa town of Tunbridge Wells (13 miles).

Love to hunt? Head out with the The Southdown and Eridge Hunt or the East Sussex and Romney Marsh.

If you need to get some winter shows under your belt ahead of the 2022 season check out your local showing society BSPS Area 14.

Local equestrian centres include Ellenwhorne EC (17 miles), Polegate EC (12 miles) and Glebe Field EC (6 miles).

Vets to check out include The Sussex Equine Hospital (38 miles) or the Cinder Hill Equine Clinic (19 miles).

If you want to tidy up your cross-country training check out Comphurst Farm (11 miles).

This lovely property is priced at £1.1m and the experts at Batcheller Monkhouse are dealing with the sale.

The property has stunning countryside views and there are several lovely hacking routes on quiet roads.

There are 19.11 acres of paddocks and all of the grazing areas have water access.

There is an additional piece of land of 0.62 acres which includes a useful shed, established vegetable beds and a chicken run.

There is gated access to a stable block with hard-standing positioned adjacent to three interconnecting paddocks.

Other outbuildings include a double garage, store rooms and a large modern barn. There is also ample parking for cars and a horsebox.

Little Woodbine Farm is an attractive detached five-bedroom house. The mature gardens are predominantly laid to lawn with flower beds, established trees and shrubs, together with close-boarded and stock fencing and mixed hedging.

The kitchen/breakfast room is ‘L’ shaped and fitted with a range of units with a granite worktop. The kitchen also has access to the cellar.

Off the dining hall is a triple aspect sitting room with French doors leading directly out to the garden. It boasts exposed ceiling beams and fireplace with stone surround, hearth and wood burner.

