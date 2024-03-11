



Admit it – you’ve joked about pooling your resources with a friend to buy a cushty equestrian setup at least once. But what if your dream scenario wasn’t so unrealistic after all?

Cue Little Chegworth, a Kent property that not only comes with grazing and stabling for four equine pals, but two characterful properties and a holiday cottage on top? There’s room for everyone – plus guests.

First thing’s first, let’s talk location. Little Chegworth is semi-rural, sandwiched between the villages of Kingswood and Chegworth. Nearby Leeds Castle is five minutes away. The property is seven minutes from Harrietsham, which has convenience shops, cafes, primary schools and nurseries. There’s also a mainline rail station with daily departures to London Victoria and Ashford.

The M20 is barely five minutes from the property. The town of Maidstone is 16 minutes away and the drive to Dover is 45 minutes.

Kent is, of course, a coastal county with good riding opportunities at Camber Sands (54 mins) and Thanet (one hour). Riding is permitted all year round, but both beaches restrict riding in the summer season. At Camber, you can ride outside the times of 8.30am and 7pm between the last Thursday before Easter Sunday and 30 September. At Thanet, riding is prohibited between 9am and 7pm from 1 May to 30 September.

Your pick of local equestrian centres includes Cobham Manor (11 minutes), Duckhurst Farm (19 minutes) and White Horse Farm (26 minutes). Take your horse cross-country schooling at Bonfleur XC, which is 21 minutes’ drive away.

Should you be in need of a vet, Bell Equine is 24 minutes away. Kent Equine Hospital is 16 minutes from the property.

Let’s take a look around the property itself. Marketed by Savills, Little Chegworth has a guide price of £1.75m and is set in four acres.

The outside space includes a well-established garden and polytunnel, and a pond.

Beyond the garden you’ll find lots of parking and a concrete yard with four wooden loose boxes, two stores and a tack room.

The school is accessed through an arch at the back of the yard. There are a variety post-and-rail paddocks surrounding the school with well-established grazing.

The main property is a Grade II-Listed farmhouse with four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

It has a country kitchen with exposed brickwork and exposed beams, plus a skylight. The kitchen is fitted with granite worktops, oak cupboards with an integral dishwasher and fridge.

The three main reception rooms also feature brick and stonework, with beams throughout. There’s even a bar and snug off the sitting room and they are all linked by the vaulted reception hall.

The farmhouse and three-bed Listed barn are separated by a courtyard and has its own private garden and terrace.

Finally, the single storey holiday let is two-bed, and also has a private garden and terrace.

You may also be interested in…

Give Horse & Hound as a Mother’s Day gift – plus a £10 VEX Gift Card

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.