A newly built country house complete with six-box yard, outdoor arena, paddocks and beautiful hacking





Described as a “rare phenomenon” by the agents, this home, located in the heart of rural Monmouthshire, is all you could ever want in a property.

Limekiln Farm is situated just outside the sought-after village of Penallt. Monmouth is also just a stone’s throw away and offers a range of shops and motorway access. London is usually just over 2 hours’ drive and there are intercity rail services from Newport and Bristol Parkway.

If you like to hunt your horses you can head out with the Monmouthshire Hunt.

Showing in the area is with BSPS Wales.

Fancy cross-country schooling over the summer? Head over to the courses on offer at either Glen Trothy (five miles) or Hereford Equestrian (27 miles).

Chepstow Horse Trials is also just under 30 minutes from the front door.

Local equestrian centres to check out include: New Court Livery (18 miles), Triley Fields EC (22 miles) or Severnvale (18 miles).

Three Counties showground can be found just under an hour away (37 miles) by lorry.

If you need a vet get in touch with the expert team at Abbey Equine Clinic (20 miles).

Offered for sale by Fine & Country, this heavenly set-up in prime horsey countryside is priced at £1.3m.

Come and take a look around…

Your new home is set in 7.5 acres of land, but the current owners rent an additional 25 acres. The land is split into three paddocks.

As well as the owned and rented land, the property has the benefit of neighbouring common land over which it has grazing and quarrying rights.

The equestrian facilities sit at the forefront of the house and include a stable yard with a pair of wooden-framed blocks including six stables, tack room and storage.

One of the main features of the yard is the post-and-rail fenced all-weather outdoor school. The area also lends itself to idyllic hacking.

The house sits in its own grounds and is approached down a long drive. The gardens are south facing and at the far end is a stone barbecue and chimney. Large areas of gravel and pathways are dotted with planters and herbaceous beds and flanked by low stone walls. Lawns surround the rest of the house, flank the drive, and run to farm and woodland.

The contemporary yet classic four-bed and four-bath home was built around three years ago. It is described as a mellow stone clad house combining traditional charm with modern expectations.

The magnificent high-spec kitchen is open plan and boasts modern lighting and appliance, as well as a sound system.

