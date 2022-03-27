A house that is ‘great for parties’, plus 9 stables, swimming pool and tennis court set in 9 acres





Leycester House Farm is situated in Warwickshire, less than 10 minutes from junction 12 for the M40 south or junction 14 for the M40 north, bringing both London and Birmingham to within easy reach by car or train. Warwick is seven miles away, Stratford 10 miles away and Rugby is 15 miles away. The nearest village is Harbury, which is located about five miles south-east of Leamington Spa and three miles south-west of Southam.

Local equestrian centres include Featherbed Stables (14 miles), Swallowfield Equestrian (15 miles) and Willicote EC (18 miles). Plus, the fantastic facilities on offer at Onley Grounds are just a 25 minute drive from the front door, where you can also find Onley Equine Vets too.

If you like your hunting, head out with the the Warwickshire.

Leycester House Farm is on the market with Fine & Country for £4.5m. Let’s take a look around…

Leycester House Farm is situated at the end of a long tree-lined drive.

Constructed in 2012, this country home sits in nine acres with far-reaching views.

The property includes nine stables and has planning permission for a manège.

Outside, there is a flat-bottomed 12m pool, a pool house, tennis court and a formal lawn.

This is billed as a house that is great for parties, with plenty of space for marquees, guest parking in the front fields and a promenade through the orchard into the formal gardens.

The Georgian-style front wing, with two storeys of high ceilings and dolls house dormers above, sits in front of a Victorian-style extension, which in turn has been connected to stone and timber barns with high-vaulted ceilings.

The interior of Leycester House Farm is dominated by a four-zone, 50-foot, family kitchen. It has an AGA and other mod cons.

The five other reception rooms on the ground floor include a cinema room, games room, a drawing and dining room.

There is also a study, office, boot room, drying room, larder.

There are three big bedrooms on the first floor and there are three further guest rooms on the second. The 1000 square foot main bedroom suite has a long bath, sitting area, dressing room and balcony overlooking the view.

In addition, there are six bath or shower rooms and a top floor gym, as well as a one-bedroom flat.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.