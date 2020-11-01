Lauren Nicholson (neé Kieffer): ‘I named my five-star horse after the Latin for maggot’

Lauren Nicholson (neé Kieffer) is an event rider from the United States and she has multiple five-star completions and good results to her name, as well as being a frequent face on teams, including when she represented her country at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. Lauren’s first five-star horse came in the form of Snooze Alarm, with whom she completed Kentucky CCI4* (now CCI5*) in 2010.

“I was very much a ‘barn rat’ kid growing up,” explains Lauren while being interviewed by H&H’s eventing editor Pippa Roome for episode 22 of the Horse & Hound podcast. “I grew up in the Mid-West, which is a very rural area, and Snooze Alarm was sent to the barn I was riding at when I was 13 and he was a rising four-year-old to be broken in. My trainer was pregnant and Snooze Alarm was quite wild, but I was quite keen to ride anything I could, so I started riding him and took him to his first couple of events.

“My parents then bought him — it was a very big purchase for us back then — I think he cost $8,000 and it was quite a fairytale sort of thing to have your first event horse and to go all the way from beginner novice level to five-star at Kentucky. He’s still here with us now, aged 23, and he lives out with Vermiculus, who is one of my current top five-star horses, and who is also Snooze Alarm’s full brother.”

Continued below…

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:

The Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 22 – Lauren Nicholson (née Kieffer) | Winter healthchecks for veterans | News round-up Halloween special: save an extra 5% on Horse & Hound subscriptions If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription

There is also a good story behind the name of Vermiculus, with whom Lauren finished ninth at both Burghley and Kentucky in 2019.

“Snooze Alarm’s stable name is Maggot. So when I bought Vermiculus, I was trying to think of a proper show name for him,” explains Lauren. “And I chose Vermiculus as it is Latin for maggot, and his stable name is Bug and it’s my little inside joke as Vermiculus actually sounds like such a regal name!”

To hear more of Lauren’s exclusive interview, listen to episode 22 of The Horse & Hound podcast or search “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your favourite podcast app.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.