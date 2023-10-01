A modern home with stables, grazing and planning permission for an arena





Knights Templar Barn is near the village of Temple Bruer, about 14 miles south of Lincoln, and a similar distance east of Newark and the A1. The A17 is about five miles away and the A15 is just over a mile away too. Grantham train station is less than a half hour drive, with fast trains to central London taking around an hour.

Local equestrian centres include Elms Farm, which is just over 10 minutes away, Arena UK (30 minutes) and Sheepgate (50 minutes).

Tower Equine Vets (26 miles) are 40 minutes from the front door.

Keep an eye on the diary of the Belvoir or Blankney Hunts if you want to head out with hounds.

This property is on the market with Fine & Country with a guide price of £1.25m. Let’s take a look around…

Equestrian facilities and outbuildings include a Scotts of Thrapston, L-shaped stable block with clock tower with four oversized stables, rubber matting, automatic water drinkers, opening windows, front and back, plus a veranda.

There is also a 17ft long, fully lined and heated tack room, a hot/cold wash bay, with sealed rubber matting and double doors, hay/storage barn with pedestrian side door and double doors and approximately five acres of paddocks with equine netting fencing, plus a timber, open-fronted triple garage.

Planning permission has recently been granted for a 50x30m sand and fibre arena.

Also outside is a low-maintenance garden, which is mostly laid to lawn with paved patios.

The house has open-plan living with a central kitchen area, dining to one side and living on the other, plus two sets of bi-folding doors onto the rear terrace. Also downstairs is an entrance hall with a WC, a utility room, which leads to a walk-through plant room.

There is a second separate living room and a 17ft-long study or home office, also located on the ground floor.

A central staircase leads to a galleried landing with glass balustrading.

There are five en-suite bedrooms, one of which is downstairs. The principal bedroom is dual aspect with a dressing room and fully fitted en-suite with a walk-in shower and double-ended bath.

