Kitty King sprouts wings and 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From Valegro still showing us how it’s all done at the age of 20 to a mud-loving horse, we saw it all on social media.
Which is your favourite post?
Equestrian social media posts of the week
Look at Valero go!
How wonderful to see Clooney being ridden again after his field accident
We can’t get enough of newborn foals at the moment
Oh crikey!
Honeysuckle en-route to keeping her 14-race unbeaten record safe
What a morning
Hanging on in there
But our favourite social media post this week is…
Kitty King absolutely flying while cross-country schooling
