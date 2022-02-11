Kitty King sprouts wings and 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From Valegro still showing us how it’s all done at the age of 20 to a mud-loving horse, we saw it all on social media.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Look at Valero go!

How wonderful to see Clooney being ridden again after his field accident

We can’t get enough of newborn foals at the moment

Oh crikey!

Honeysuckle en-route to keeping her 14-race unbeaten record safe

What a morning

Hanging on in there

But our favourite social media post this week is…

Kitty King absolutely flying while cross-country schooling

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.