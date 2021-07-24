Derby and Oaks winners to go head-to-head in epic Ascot showdown this afternoon





This afternoon (Saturday 24 July), there is even more brilliant Group One racing for us to feast on when the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes gets underway at Ascot. Here’s the full list of runners and riders who will be lining up in this incredible race that has been won by such famous racehorses as Galileo and Enable to help you decide on your King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes betting. Who is your pick to win? The incredible filly Love (pictured), who is the Epsom and Yorkshire Oaks winner, goes head to head with Adayar, the Epsom Derby winner – it’s going to be a great showdown…

King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes betting





Horse: Love | Jockey: TBC | Place bet: 5/4

Trainer: Aidan O’Brien

Defied a 300-day layoff to make her own running and see off the strong challenge of Audarya in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot last month and is 2-2 over this distance, albeit against her own sex.

Adayar | Jockey: William Buick | Place bet: 2/1

Charlie Appleby

This son of Frankel won the Epsom Derby emphatically, but he needs to prove that wasn’t a flash in the pan. He has never raced on quick ground, so he will probably want a drop of rain.

Lone Eagle | Jockey: Frankie Dettori | Place bet: 6/1

Martyn Meade

Rated among one of the better three-year-old colts and Frankie Dettori keeping the ride is a statement of intent.

Mishriff | Jockey: David Egan | Place bet:6/1

John & Thady Gosden

Has raced too freely on occasion before, but a stronger pace here will work in his favour. No concerns over fast ground.

Wonderful Tonight | Jockey: Oisin Murphy | Place bet: 12/1

David Menuisier

Likely to need everything in her favour if she’s going to win this weekend. She acts best on softer going.

Broome | Jockey: TBC | Place bet: 12/1

Aidan O’Brien

Handles all types of going and won’t mind the a bit of rain, should it materialise, but could lack the gears required late on in the race.

How can I watch the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes?

ITV Racing will be showing the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes live on the main ITV channel when the race gets underway at 3.35pm.

What is the prize money for winning?

The winner of the 2021 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes will take home £496,213.

Recent King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes winners

2020: Enable, ridden by Frankie Dettori, trained by John Gosden and owned by Khalid Abdullah

2019: Enable, ridden by Frankie Dettori, trained by John Gosden and owned by Khalid Abdullah

2018: Poet’s Word, ridden by James Doyle, trained by Michael Stoute and owned by Saeed Suhail

2017: Enable, ridden by Frankie Dettori, trained by John Gosden and owned by Khalid Abdullah

2016: Highland Reel, ridden by Ryan Moore, trained by Aidan O’Brien and owned by Tabor, Magnier and Smith

