Take a look around this property with five stables, paddocks and an annexe





Kenn Court Farm is located in the small village of Kenn in North Somerset, located approximately one mile from Clevedon town centre and approximately 1.9 miles to Yatton Train Station and High Street. The M5 motorway is only 2.2 miles away and Bristol International Airport just under 10 miles away.

Local equestrian centres include Red Park Equestrian Centre (42 miles), Mill House Equestrian Centre (44 miles) and Chard Equestrian Centre (49 miles).

Vets are on hand at B&W Equine Vets (nine miles), and if you like your hunting, head out with the West and Barnwell Harriers or the Mendip Farmers.

Kenn Court Farm is on the market with Fine & Country for offers over £1.3m. Let’s take a look around…

There are several outbuildings including a detached annex, workshop, store, stable block, barn and summerhouse. There are five stables in total within a central gated courtyard plus an attached barn at one end, with four acres available in total.

The annex is laid out over the ground floor and consists of an open-plan kitchen reception room with a recently installed kitchen, double bedroom and shower room.

Seasonal gardens wrap around the accommodation and outbuildings, offering seclusion and privacy among established boarders and trees. Once an orchard, a large and secure paddock offers space for livestock or gardens.

The farmhouse is set at the end of a long, sweeping driveway.

It has a drawing room with a fireplace and inset log burner, high ceilings with exposed beams and garden views.

The kitchen has marble worktops and shaker style units, exposed beams, a feature fireplace with range cooker and space to sit or dine.

There is also a snug, a utility room and two ground floor cloakrooms.

Stairs lead to the first floor where there are four bedrooms, most offering a view over the gardens and grounds.

There are two shower rooms, including an en-suite to the main bedroom.

