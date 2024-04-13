



Juan Marin Aizpurua and David and Serena Pincus’ eight-year-old gelding Sheepcote Adios overcame a disappointing result in the Petplan Novice Bronze Winter Area Festival Championship yesterday (12 April) – where they finished further down the rankings on 61.66% – to storm the HorseHage Preliminary Silver Winter Championship at the 2024 NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships, winning with 72.47%.

Across the class, there were a few disagreements in the judging, with the judge at B, Gillian Peters, picking Rachael Mosey and Bridget Tate’s Isle Valena as her winner, whereas the judge at C, Tim Downes, placed that combination 21st.

But the judges were unanimous in their praise for Juan and Sheepcote Adios, with each awarding consistent eights. If it hadn’t been for a momentary blip in the canter work that score would have been even higher.

2024 Winter Dressage Championships: “We’ve developed a very good partnership”

“I came to Sheepcote almost three years ago, and I started riding him as a baby,” said Juan, who originally hails from Spain. “I started riding him as a baby, and we’ve developed a very good partnership.”

“I came to England to ride because there are very good professionals here and the way of riding is amazing – so I thought it’d be a good place to come to.”

The combination have been competing together since March 2023 and look to be going from strength to strength having qualified for the championships on a wildcard after coming third at Onley Grounds EC Winter Regionals on 69.83%.

Throughout their partnership, Sheepcote Adios has also been competing barefoot.

“He’s a very strong horse with good confirmation,” explained Juan. “There’s no special reason behind why he doesn’t have shoes – he has a very solid, strong foot so he’s never needed them.”

“The plan is to take him up through the levels and we’ll see how he goes. He’s a good boy, he can be a bit cheeky sometimes, but in a jolly way.”

