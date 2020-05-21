Meet two brothers who are rising stars and who you need on your radar…

In this week’s young rider special (21 May), H&H meets the Moore family, a show team headed up by brothers Jack and Harry, two talented horse producers cementing their names in the showing world:

Here are 10 things you might not know about the Cheshire-based stars:

1. They both have universtiy degrees

While Jack, 23, now works full time on the yard alongside mum, Nicky, Harry, 21, is still studying at Chester University, where Jack also gained his degree. Both chose to study equine science and sports performance.

2. Horses are in their blood



As well as competing in team chasing, in the show ring and on the event field, mother Nicky — whose parents used to break-in and deal horses — also competed in tetrathlons. She also produced ponies for some time before helping Jack and Harry with running the show horses.

3. They had some top ponies before taking to horses

Both Jack and Harry had ponies with showing legend Julie Templeton for a couple of seasons before Nicky produced the ponies from home. One of their best rides was 13hh hunter pony Maybrock Fast Forward, who took both brothers and younger sister Georgie to Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) several times.

4. Jack started in horse classes when he was 17

While most young riders stay in intermediates until they are 25, Jack took to hack ranks on his prolific mare She’s The One (Maddy) at just 17. In their first season together they were fourth at the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) and the following year they were in the final line-up at HOYS.

5. Harry’s HOYS win in 2016 was unexpected

In 2016, Harry rode Beverley Hood’s gelding Caegarw Cococabana (Coco) to win the non-native pony of the year final at HOYS.

“He came to us to be broken initially,” says Nicky. “He was a happy hacker for a few years before Beverley approached us about having him for a season.”

Coco and Harry did one show before winning their first HOYS qualifier.

“He went out of his skin at the final,” says Harry. “He couldn’t have gone any better; there was no ears plugs or calmer. It was a very unexpected but great day. Coco is now showjumping.”

6. They have only been at their base for 12 months

Their yard in Cheshire is in the process of being developed and is providing the perfect base to start their careers as show producers. At present, they have a 25x40m all-weather outdoor arena, just under 10 acres of land, a canter track and 22 stables.

7. Mondays are for down time

“Even though it’s hard during show season, we try and be strict and have Mondays off,” says Jack. “The horses need a day off, too, esspecially if they’ve been out showing. Our girlfriends don’t live close by either, so we try and make sure we have some time to recover; showing can get pretty hectic!”

8. They are tactical with schooling

“We like to give the babies a novice season,” says Jack. “And we like to make sure they can be ridden by anyone at home so when the ride judge gets on they just go. They go on farm rides and do plenty of hacking, too; we make sure they are kept like horses and not just show animals.”

“We like to use different techniques and do pole work with each horse,” adds Harry. “Putting jump wings in the corners of the school helps them to bend and we teach them how to rein back; it keeps them fresh.”

9. They can get mistaken for each other

“When I first started in horses it wasn’t such a big jump,” says Harry, who made his hunter debut last term with middleweight Homegrown Pheonix. “Because when I’m in my riding clothes everyone always thinks I’m Jack anyway!”

