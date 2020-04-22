Is this your dream home? Check out this eight-bedroom property with 740 acres and over 80 stables for $100m

Stonewall Farm is an extensive equestrian property in Westchester County, USA, that many of us can only dream about, boasting 740 acres, an eight-bedroom house and over 80 stables. The lucky purchaser will have to fork out a breath-taking $100m for the dream to become reality.

Since 1979, Calvin Klein co-founder Barry Schwartz and his wife Sheryl have transformed the estate into a world-class equestrian set-up and breeding establishment of thoroughbred racehorses.

The estate includes a turf gallop, a 40-stable yearling barn, two 24-stable broodmare barns and fenced paddocks. The property, on the market with agents Christie’s International Real Estate, is set amid rolling hills, with ancient stonewalls and parkland offering sweeping views of the surrounding countryside and miles of hacking to enjoy.

The property also supports a working cattle ranch, hayfields and an original stone spring house, tapping into an aquifer and supplying hundreds of gallons of water a day. Additional housing includes eight staff residences, a guesthouse and caretaker’s residence.

The four-level “colonial plantation-style” manor was completed in 2004 after the owners decided to replace the original farmhouse with the 24,000 square-foot home, evoking the traditional horse farms of Kentucky.

The stunning residence is situated an hour from New York and overlooks its own grounds, which includes a pond with weeping willows and formal French and Japanese gardens.

Inside, there is a two-story library connected by a spiral staircase, while the double-height second-floor sitting room is drenched in natural light courtesy of walls of windows and a sunroom, with an arched glass ceiling and French doors opening out to a terrace. The lower level houses a 2,200-bottle wine cellar, tasting room and game room with a pub.

The second floor includes seven en-suite bedrooms, while the top level is home to the huge master suite, with a dressing area and limestone bathroom.

A pergola trellised in wisteria links the main house to the pavilion-style pool house and the 60ft-long indoor pool. There is also a gym, sauna, changing rooms and kitchen here.

