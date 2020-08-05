A semi-rural nest with detached country house, 3 stables, manège, swimming pool and a home gym…

We think this beautiful country property with equestrian facilities would be ideal for a family wishing to keep a pony — or two — at home. Do you agree?



The four-bedroom house is located in an idyllic, semi-rural setting in Sevenoaks, Kent.

It is just over half a mile from the village of Ide Hill village with its primary school, shop and pub.

Sevenoaks has a range of shops, restaurants and supermarkets as well as a station with mainline links to London Bridge, Waterloo east and Charing Cross.

The house is well-placed for the M25 at Junction 5 with links to the national motorway network.

Equestrian centres in the local area include: Duckhurst Farm (30 miles), White Horse Farm (15 miles) and Coldblow Equestrian (24 miles).

If you want to hit a cross-country course, head over to either Lodge Farm (19 miles) or Bonfleur (29 miles).

If you like to show sign up to BSPS Area 14 and if you prefer hunting, head out with the Ashford Valley Hunt once the season comes around.

You will also be just 30 minutes (15 miles) away from the experts at Bell Equine clinic.

Offered for sale by Knight Frank, you will need to fork out £1.595m if you want to be the owner of this countryside haven.

Would you like to call this your home?

The semi-rural property is set within 2.8 acres of land and includes two paddocks and a manege as well as gardens. There is a substantial field shelter within one of the paddocks.

The current vendors have built an impressive stable block with 3 boxes, a tack room and a gym at one end.

There is also a superb double barn garage for storage…

The house is an unlisted detached country home dating predominantly from the early 1900s with later additions. There are four bedrooms in total.

There is an impressive kitchen area that is triple aspect with French doors to the terrace. The oak kitchen has granite work surfaces and an Aga and there is also a cloakroom and a boot room.

The gardens are landscaped and there is a heated swimming pool with surrounding terrace overlooking the grounds.

