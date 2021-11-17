I owe it to… ‘My 83-year-old grandmother riding my horse every morning’





Grandmothers are awesome for many, many reasons but few people can rely on one to help exercise their horse every morning – especially one who has reached the grand age of 83. Lucky showjumper Chloe Reynolds, however, has her very own Supergran, Jean Richardson, who has provided huge support with her horses. The 23-year-old rider gives her brilliant Nan full credit for a recent win at Chard Equestrian in Devon with the six-year-old Kiss By Malia.

Chloe Reynolds, who is based in Somerset, found early success with the mare, winning Bicton’s five-year-old championship in 2020, but she went on to become her 83-year-old Nan’s “pet” during the global pandemic last year.

“When we first went into lockdown we gave all the horses a bit of a break and around that time my Nan lost her horse and also moved to live with us, so she ended up riding her at home,” says Somerset-based Chloe.

“I had to take her back in the end as she’s a bit too good to be a pet!

“In the ring, Kiss By Malia is quite feisty but everywhere else she’s the quietest horse ever. My Nan is still riding her most mornings though and helps get her ready for shows.”

The pair came up trumps to claim the Blue Chip Joint RLF power qualifier at Chard Equestrian, where the 23-year-old rider also picked up two 1.40m open victories with her stable star Grenadier Volo, who is also returning to full fitness after suffering a mystery allergy a few months ago.

“He’s never been sick, sorry or taken a lame step in all the time we’ve had him,” says Chloe, who has produced “Uno” since a three-year-old. “We didn’t find out what was causing it and he seems fine now but isn’t quite at peak fitness, so we’re just building him back up.

“Every time he comes out he has a win and he always puts a smile on my face,” she added. “This weekend was probably the best he’s felt in a long time – he was bucking and having a celebration at end of his round. He loves what he does.”

