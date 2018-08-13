How to win a jump-off: 6 tips from the top

It can often mean make or break in a showjumping class, but the question is: how do you win a jump-off?

Here’s some helpful pointers from Irish international showjumper, David Simpson, who trained and produced young horses for Shane Breen for seven years, won the Queen’s Cup at Hickstead in 2016 and the Olympia Puissance in 2014.

1. On average a horse’s stride takes half a second, so always make a plan that takes the shortest route. This may sound obvious but sometimes it looks faster to gallop a longer distance, but if this means going two strides wider on the next line, you will be adding a second onto your time.

2. Keep it smooth — smooth is always faster.

3. Know your horse’s weaknesses and strengths, this will help you figure out which part of the course will be better suited for you to go faster.

4. Always start in a good rhythm — there is always half a second to be saved between going through the start and taking off for the first fence.

5. Know your competition. People can surprise you, but if you judge how your competitors normally go in a jump off, it can save you from taking unnecessary risks.

6. Finally, and in my opinion key for your horse and ensuring consistent results, make a plan for the best round your horse can do and execute it. You might not win every time, but it will mean your horse will still be on top form the next day. It is much better to be consistently in the top placings than to ride frantically for the win and spend the next five rounds bringing your horse back jumping nicely.

