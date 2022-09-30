How champions celebrate and 6 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week or so, including some great celebratory scenes to a superstar before he became famous.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

When Yasmin Ingham realised she had become the new eventing World Champion

It doesn’t matter that you’re not a horse if you need to shelter from Hurricane Ian…

The recently retired Stradivarius, before he became one of the best-known Flat horses in the world

Yipee

Showjumping here? Yes please!

That’s the spot!

But our favourite social media post this week is…



This is how Yasmin Ingham’s eventing World Championship winning horse, Banzai Du Loir, likes to celebrate his achievements…

You might also be interested in:

Enjoy 3 Horse & Hound magazines for £3/$3/€3

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.