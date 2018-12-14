The ultimate equestrian festive fancy dress

With Christmas just a little over a week away, there is nowhere to hide from the festivities. If you can’t face donning a Christmas jumper yourself, how about inflicting the festive cheer on your horses instead?

Father Christmas hats are out in force, but this noble bunch are happy to tolerate anything from a Christmas pudding hat to antlers — all in the name of festive merriment.

Horses embrace festive fancy dress

Festive earwarmers



Andrea Hindson and Prince on their Christmas morning hack.

A Shetland… in disguise



Michelle Jafrate’s six-year-old Shetland Jack (Oldvicarage The Monarch).

Hats all round



Sue Reece and Louella’s Chance (Chance).

A Christmas ‘Heidi’ hat



Sue Reece’s rescue section A gelding Trydydd Tro Lwcus (Lucky), in his Christmas Heidi Hat.

An oversized parcel



Natasha Burrow’s daughter Caitlyn and her pony Bobby at the yard Christmas party. Bobby is wrapped up in wrapping paper — complete with a gift tag and lots of bows.

A sceptical looking Christmas pudding — with a flashing jockey



Mr Pudding and young Ben Bernard.

Bobble ears



Jane Howard on her dressage horse, Oakey — who looks pleased with his bobble ears.

A very smart reindeer



Holly Cattell’s New Forest pony Roy.

An elf gets in the spirit of things



Demi Cloke’s Welsh D mare Rosie in her Christmas “my lil’ elf”, at home in Penzance, Cornwall.

And finally… some more ear warmers



Claire Davenport’s Welsh cob-cross Bailey, with his ear warmers.

