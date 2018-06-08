A horse jumping out the back of a lorry and 8 other bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some historic hunter trial action to Derby-winning moments, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week





Sweet dreams



Watch the horse in the noseband mid-field



Who remembers when hunter trials featured fences like this one?



This horse loves his water fountain



💦💦💦💦💦 A post shared by Stephani & Raglan (@two.hearts.one.oxer) on May 30, 2018 at 4:30pm PDT

Whoops



Remembering the wonderful Denman. Here’s ‘The Tank’ demolishing his rivals in the 2009 Hennessy Gold Cup where he gave a whopping 22lbs to second placed What A Friend

The Jennifer Saunders/Piggy French team is a winning one



When you win your first Epsom Derby, and the first for Godolphin too



What a feeling!!! #EpsomDerby #Godolphin A post shared by William Buick (@williambuick_official) on Jun 2, 2018 at 11:33am PDT

Meanwhile, winning Derby jockey William Buick’s girlfriend was at home watching the race unfold…



