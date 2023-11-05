



Hopewood is in the semi-rural village of Coulston in Wiltshire. The village of Bratton is nearby, while to the west is the town of Westbury. The area is well connected by road, with the A303 offering access to the West Country and links to the M3, and the A36 providing access towards Bath. The mainline station at Westbury offers direct services to London Waterloo and London Paddington.

Equestrian centres in the area include West Wilts (11 miles), North Ravensbrook Farm (27 miles) and Downlands Equestrian (14 miles).

Hunting is with either the South & West Wilts or the Wilton.

Wessex Equine Vets are 17 miles away, should you need their help.

This property is on the market with Strutt & Parker with a guide price of £1.5m. Let’s take a look around…

Equestrian facilities include 10 stables, a 20x52m manège, lunge arena, horsewalker, fenced paddocks and a grass canter track around the perimeter of the paddocks.

Salisbury Plain is nearby, which offers good hacking and this property sits in a total of 13.59 acres.

The gardens and grounds at Hopewood are well-maintained and there are paved terraces too.

The house has a dining room, conservatory and a kitchen, fitted with contemporary cabinets, wood work surfaces, and a white Aga.

Ancillary space is provided by a laundry and boot room with external door.

The sitting room has a wood-burning stove, and there is also a separate family room.

There are two staircases to the first floor rooms, with one providing a direct route into a guest bedroom, which has a part-vaulted ceiling, exposed beams and access into a family bathroom.

The stairway from the reception hall leads to the principal bedroom with en-suite bathroom, two further bedrooms, and the family bathroom.

Supplemental accommodation is available in a detached, two-storey annexe which offers three bedrooms, a kitchen/dining room and a sitting room with French doors to the garden.

