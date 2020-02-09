Renovate your own countryside dream: a 17-acre smallholding with 10 stables, arena and brick farmhouse

There is something seriously charming about this pretty farm set-up located in the idyllic village of Maisemore in Gloucester.

While the property is in need of some updates and renovation, the traditional outbuildings and spacious stabling coupled with the quaint situation make it the ideal home for an equestrian.

The versatile 17-acre smallholding is located in an elevated position towards the end of a no-through lane. Home Farm is ideally placed for access to Cheltenham and Gloucester and the fantastic facilities on offer at Hartpury College are just 3 miles from the front door.

Other equestrian centres within easy reach include: Summerhouse (8 miles), Barton End (20 miles) and Foxcote House (36 miles).

You will also be a 30 minute drive from the gates of the Three Counties Showground, which hosts a range of fixtures throughout the season.

The stunning arenas at Rectory Farm are 22 miles away.

If you like to head out with the hounds, meet up with the Cotswold Hunt or the Berkeley Hunt.

Your local showing society will be BSPS Area 9B or NPS Area 12.

Enjoy racing at Cheltenham (11.5 miles) or polo at Beaufort (23 miles).

If you fancy making this house your home, you will need to come up with £800,000. The agents looking after the sale are Knight Frank and they describe it as a ‘delightful and highly versatile’ property.

But do you agree?

The site has 16 acres of useable land. It is permanent pasture enclosed by mature hedges. It is split into six fields. The land slopes away to the north with a number of traditional fruit trees in some fields. It could be the perfect site for a cross-country set up if that is your thing.



There is a range of traditional outbuildings, including a stable block with 10 boxes that looks into a large concrete portal frame stock barn.

There is also a 40x20m all-weather school with a sand surface and post and rail fencing.

Across the rear courtyard is an indoor swimming pool which is in need of some repairs.

Your new home is a three-bedroom farmhouse currently split between the main part of the house and a one bedroom annex.

While in need of some renovation, the rooms are bright and spacious, providing the perfect foundation for a cosy, country nest.

